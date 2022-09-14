NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

The Place: Bristol Motor Speedway

The Date: Saturday, September 17

The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $8,338,394

TV: USA, 6:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 266.5 miles (500 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 125),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 250), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 500)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Food City 300

The Place: Bristol Motor Speedway

The Date: Friday, September 16

The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,567,510

TV: USA, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 159.9 miles (300 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 85),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 170), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 300)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Next Race: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

The Place: Bristol Motor Speedway

The Date: Thursday, September 15

The Time: 9 p.m. ET

The Purse: $703,945

TV: FS1, 8:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 106.6 miles (200 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 55),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 110), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)

Bristol Motor Speedway: A coliseum for the Playoffs’ Round of 16 elimination race

Under the lights, at the ‘World’s Fastest Half-Mile,’ the greatest stock car drivers on the planet will battle it out in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. With this weekend’s event serving as the elimination race for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 a lot is on the line. Only one Playoff driver has locked themselves into the Round of 12 on points in the first two races of the Round of 16 – Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell – leaving 11 spots still up for grabs this weekend.

The 2022 season marks the third-time Bristol Motor Speedway has hosted the third race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and this Saturday just the third Cup Series postseason event at the 0.533-mile track all-time (2020-2022). From 2004-2019, Bristol Motor Speedway was scheduled as the 24th race of the regular season. Bristol Motor Speedway is the fifth different track in NASCAR Cup Series history to host the third race of the Playoffs; joining Talladega Superspeedway (2004-2005), Kansas Speedway (2006–2010), Dover Motor Speedway (2011-2017) and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (2018-2019).

A total of 14 different drivers have won the third race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs (2004-2021), led by Jimmie Johnson (2008, 2013), Greg Biffle (2007, 2010), Tony Stewart (2006, 2009) and Kevin Harvick (2015, 2020) with two wins each.

In total, non-Playoff drivers have won the third race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs three times – twice at Kansas (Tony Stewart was 11th in points in 2006 and Greg Biffle was 14th in points in 2007) and once at Talladega (Dale Jarrett was 14th in points in 2005). No non-Playoff driver has won the third NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway (2020-2021), the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (2018-2019) or at Dover Motor Speedway (2011 – 2017).

Third Race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs - Race Winners Track Playoff Race Winners Date Bristol Kyle Larson Saturday, September 18, 2021 Bristol Kevin Harvick Sunday, September 19, 2020 Charlotte RC Chase Elliott Sunday, September 29, 2019 Charlotte RC Ryan Blaney Sunday, September 30, 2018 Dover Kyle Busch Sunday, October 1, 2017 Dover Martin Truex Jr Sunday, October 2, 2016 Dover Kevin Harvick Sunday, October 4, 2015 Dover Jeff Gordon Sunday, September 28, 2014 Dover Jimmie Johnson Sunday, September 29, 2013 Dover Brad Keselowski Sunday, September 30, 2012 Dover Kurt Busch Sunday, October 2, 2011 Kansas Greg Biffle Sunday, October 3, 2010 Kansas Tony Stewart Sunday, October 4, 2009 Kansas Jimmie Johnson Sunday, September 28, 2008 Kansas Greg Biffle Sunday, September 30, 2007 Kansas Tony Stewart Sunday, October 1, 2006 Talladega Dale Jarrett Sunday, October 2, 2005 Talladega Dale Earnhardt Jr Sunday, October 3, 2004

In total, the winner of the third race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs has gone on to win the title four times; en yet is has only happened once (2021) since the elimination-style format was instituted in 2014. Last season, Kyle Larson won the third race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Bristol Motor Speedway and went on to win his first series title. His Bristol Playoff victory was the first of a record tying five postseason wins in a single Playoff run (Bristol, Charlotte RC, Texas, Kansas, Phoenix) – tying NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart, who put up five Playoff wins in his 2011 championship run.

When the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (2018-2019) and Talladega Superspeedway (2004-2005) hosted the third race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, none of the event winners went on to win the title in the same season.

When Dover Motor Speedway hosted the third race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs (2011-2017), two drivers won the event and went on to win the title in the same season. In 2012, Brad Keselowski won the third race of the Playoffs at Dover and went on to win his first series title. It was Keselowski’s lone win during the 2012 Playoffs. In 2013, Jimmie Johnson won the third race of the Playoffs at Dover and went on to win his sixth series title. It was his first of two Playoff wins that season (Dover-2, Texas-2).

When Kansas Speedway hosted the third race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs (2006-2010), only one driver won the event and went on to win the title in the same season. In 2008, Jimmie Johnson won the third race of the Playoffs at Kansas and went on to win his third consecutive title. It was his first of three Playoff wins that season (Kansas, Martinsville-2, Phoenix-2).

The worst finish by a driver in the third NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race that went on to win the series’ title that same season was:

At Bristol Motor Speedway (2020-2021): In 2020, Chase Elliott finished seventh at Bristol Motor Speedway, the third race of the Playoffs, and went on to win the title later that season.

At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (2018-2019): In 2019, Kyle Busch finished 37th at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course – the third race of the Playoffs – and went on to win the title later that season.

At Dover Motor Speedway (2011-2017): In 2011, Tony Stewart finished 25th at Dover Motor Speedway – the third race of the Playoffs – and went on to win the title later that season.

At Kansas Speedway (2006-2010): In 2006, Jimmie Johnson finished 14th at Kansas Speedway – the third race of the Playoffs – and went on to win the title later that season.

At Talladega Superspeedway (2004-2005): In 2004, Kurt Busch finished fifth at Talladega Superspeedway – the third race of the Playoffs – and went on to win the title later that season.

All the NASCAR Cup Series on-track activity at Bristol Motor Speedway begins this weekend with practice and Busch Light Pole Qualifying, and both events can be viewed on USA at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 16.

A quick look at Cup racing at Bristol

There have been 121 NASCAR Cup Series points-paying races at Bristol Motor Speedway since the first race in 1961, two races each season until 2021-2022 when the track replaced their spring date with the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt track.

The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway was on July 30, 1961, and the event was won by Jack Smith (with relief from Johnny Allen). All of the NASCAR Cup Series races at Bristol have been scheduled for 500 laps, except for both races in 1976 and the second in 1977, which were 400 laps each.

A total of 51 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won the pole at Bristol Motor Speedway, and seven of the 51 Cup Series Bristol pole winners are entered this weekend.

Active Bristol Pole Winners Poles Seasons Denny Hamlin 4 2019, '15, '14, '13 Kyle Busch 2 2018, '13 Chase Elliott 1 2019 Kyle Larson 1 2018 Erik Jones 1 2017 Kevin Harvick 1 2014 Joey Logano 1 2010

NASCAR Hall of Famers Mark Martin (1989, 1993, 1995 sweep, 1996 sweep, 2001, 2009 sweep) and Cale Yarborough (1969, 1970, 1973 sweep, 1975, 1977 sweep, 1980 sweep) lead the NASCAR Cup Series in poles at Bristol Motor Speedway with nine poles each. Denny Hamlin leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in poles at Bristol Motor Speedway with four (2013, 2014, 2015, 2019).

A total of 43 different NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won at Bristol Motor Speedway. Six of the 43 NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Motor Speedway race winners are entered this weekend, and five of the six are Playoff drivers vying for a spot in the Round of 12 (Playoff drivers bolded in chart below).

Active Bristol Race Winners Wins Seasons Kyle Busch 8 2019, '18, '17, '11, '10, '09 sweep, '07 Brad Keselowski 3 2020, '12, '11 Kevin Harvick 3 2020, '16, '05 Denny Hamlin 2 2019, '12 Joey Logano 2 2015, '14 Kyle Larson 1 2021

NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Bristol Motor Speedway with 12 victories in 52 starts; including eight straight (1978, 1979, 1981 sweep, 1982 sweep, 1983 sweep, 1984, 1986, 1989, 1992). Kyle Busch leads all NASCAR Cup Series active drivers in wins at Bristol with eight victories in 32 starts (spring 2007, 2009 sweep, fall 2010, Spring 2011, fall 2017, spring 2018, spring 2019).

Hendrick Motorsports’ driver Kyle Larson is the most recent winner at Bristol Motor Speedway, taking the checkered flag by .227-second over second-place Kevin Harvick last season. This year, Larson will look to defend his win and if he accomplishes the feat he will become the 12th different driver to win consecutive Cup Series races at the 0.533-mile track; joining Fred Lorenzen (1963-1964 sweep), David Pearson (1968 sweep), Bobby Allison (1972 sweep), Cale Yarborough (did it twice-1974 sweep and four straight from 1976-1977), Richard Petty (1975 sweep), Dale Earnhardt (also did it twice-1985 sweep and 1987 sweep), Alan Kulwicki (1992 sweep), Rusty Wallace (2000 sweep), Kurt Busch (2003 sweep and 2004 Spring race), Kyle Busch (2009 sweep and Fall 2017-Spring 2018) and Brad Keselowski (Fall 2011-Spring 2012).

Clinch Scenarios: Last chance to make the Playoffs’ Round of 12

This weekend’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will bring the first round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs to a close and four drivers will be eliminated from the postseason bringing the 16-driver field to 12. With just one driver locked-in and moving on, that leaves 11 positions still up for grabs this weekend.

Already Clinched

The following driver has clinched a spot in the 12-driver field of the next round: Christopher Bell.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 13th winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Christopher Bell, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain or Daniel Suarez.

William Byron: Would clinch with 6 points

Denny Hamlin: Would clinch with 6 points

Joey Logano: Would clinch with 13 points (14 if Daniel Suarez Wins)

Ryan Blaney: Would clinch with 18 points

Alex Bowman: Would clinch with 23 points (24 if Daniel Suarez Wins)

Chase Elliott: Would clinch with 26 points

Kyle Larson: Would clinch with 27 points

Ross Chastain: Would clinch with 28 points

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch with 48 points

Tyler Reddick: Would clinch with 51 points (52 if Daniel Suarez Wins)

Austin Cindric: Would clinch with 52 points

Kyle Busch: Would clinch with 53 points (54 if Daniel Suarez Wins)

Austin Dillon: Would clinch with 54 points (55 if Daniel Suarez Wins)

Chase Briscoe: Could only clinch with help

Kevin Harvick: Could only clinch with help

The following drivers could clinch on points with a win by Tyler Reddick or Austin Cindric:

William Byron: Would clinch with 7 points

Denny Hamlin: Would clinch with 7 points

Joey Logano: Would clinch with 15 points

Ryan Blaney: Would clinch with 19 points

Alex Bowman: Would clinch with 25 points

Chase Elliott: Would clinch with 27 points

Kyle Larson: Would clinch with 28 points

Ross Chastain: Would clinch with 29 points

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch with 49 points

Tyler Reddick: Would clinch with 53 points

Austin Cindric: Would clinch with 53 points

Kyle Busch: Would clinch with 55 points

Austin Dillon: Would clinch with 55 points

Chase Briscoe: Could only clinch with help

Kevin Harvick: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Kyle Busch or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 12th winless driver in the standings.

William Byron: Would clinch with 8 points

Denny Hamlin: Would clinch with 8 points

Joey Logano: Would clinch with 16 points

Ryan Blaney: Would clinch with 20 points

Alex Bowman: Would clinch with 26 points

Chase Elliott: Would clinch with 28 points

Kyle Larson: Would clinch with 29 points

Ross Chastain: Would clinch with 30 points

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch with 50 points

Tyler Reddick: Would clinch with 54 points

Austin Cindric: Would clinch with 54 points

Kyle Busch: Would clinch with 55 points

Austin Dillon: Would clinch with 55 points

Chase Briscoe: Could only clinch with help

Kevin Harvick: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick.

Can’t Eliminate This: Previous drivers that have raced their way into the Round of 12

Since the introduction of the ‘elimination-style’ format of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in 2014, several drivers have raced their way into the Round of 12 in the third and final cutoff race of the Round of 16.

2014: Heading to Dover Motor Speedway (the third race of the Playoffs) in 2014, Denny Hamlin was ranked 13th in the Playoff standings and six points back from the Round of 12 cutoff. Hamlin finished 12th at Dover and advanced on points, knocking A.J. Allmendinger (23rd-place finish at Dover) out of the Playoffs.

2015: Heading to Dover Motor Speedway (the third race of the Playoffs) in 2015, Kevin Harvick was ranked 15th in the Playoff standings, 23 points back from the Round of 12 cutoff and Kyle Busch was ranked 13th in the Playoff standings just one point behind the Round of 12 cutoff. Kevin Harvick won the race at Dover and automatically advanced to the next round. Kyle Busch finished second at Dover and advanced on points to the Round of 12 knocking Jamie McMurray (fourth-place finish at Dover) and Jimmie Johnson (41st-place finish due to mechanical issues at Dover) out of the Playoffs.

2016: Heading to Dover Motor Speedway (the third race of the Playoffs) in 2016, Austin Dillon was ranked 13th in the Playoff standings just five points back from the Round of 12 cutoff. Kyle Larson was ranked 12th in the Playoff standings coming into Dover. Dillon finished eighth at Dover and advanced on points knocking Kyle Larson (25th-place finish at Dover) out of the Playoffs.

2017: The four drivers below the Round of 12 cutline heading into the third race of the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Dover Motor Speedway – Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Kasey Kahne and Kurt Busch – all failed to advance to the Round of 12 and were eliminated from the Playoffs following the Dover race.

2018: Heading to the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (the third race of the Playoffs) in 2018, Clint Bowyer was ranked 13th in the Playoff standings and four points back from the Round of 12 cutoff. Bowyer finished third at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL and advanced on points knocking Austin Dillon (39th-place finish at the Charlotte ROVAL due to an incident) out of the Playoffs.

2019: Heading to the Charlotte ROVAL (the third race of the Playoffs) in 2019, Clint Bowyer was ranked 14th in the Playoff standings, four points back from the Round of 12 cutoff and Alex Bowman was ranked 13th in the Playoff standings just two points behind the Round of 12 cutoff. Bowyer finished fourth and Alex Bowman finished second at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Both drivers advanced on points to the Round of 12 knocking Kyle Larson (13th-place finish at Charlotte) and Aric Almirola (14th-place finish at Charlotte) out of the Playoffs.

2020: The four drivers below the Round of 12 cutline heading into the third race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Bristol Motor Speedway – William Byron (-3), Cole Custer (-8), Matt DiBenedetto (-25) and Ryan Blaney (-27) – all failed to advance to the Round of 12 and were eliminated from the Playoffs following the Bristol race.

2021: Heading into Bristol Motor Speedway (the third race of the Playoffs) in 2021, Aric Almirola was ranked 11th in the Playoff outlook, up three points on the Round of 12 cutline. Kurt Busch was ranked in the 12th and final position to advance on points to the Round of 12, and he was tied with 13th place Alex Bowman; followed by Tyler Reddick in 14th (-5 points), William Byron in 15th (-18) and Michael McDowell in 16th (-38). Byron finished third and Bowman finished fourth at Bristol, and both drivers advanced on points to the Round of 12 knocking Aric Almirola (18th-place finish), Kurt Busch (19th-place finish) out of the Playoffs. Reddick (12th-place finish) and McDowell (24th-place finish) also failed to advance to the next round.

Cup Playoff contenders at Thunder Valley

Bristol Motor Speedway, a high-banked, concrete, 0.533-mile short track, is one of the most challenging venues on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and this weekend the famous short track deemed ‘The Last Great Colosseum’ will host the Playoff’s Round of 16 elimination race. Below is a look at the top 16 Playoff contenders and their career performances at Thunder Valley.

Christopher Bell (No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) heads into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway as the Playoff standings leader and the only postseason competitor that has clinched a spot in the Round of 12 on points. This is the second time in his career he has advanced to the Round of 12 in the Playoffs. This season, Bell has served up a season-to-date driver rating of 91.7 (fourth-best) and has posted one win, nine top fives, 16 top 10s and three poles. He has led 274 laps this season and has an average finish of 13.8. Looking to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, Bell has made three series starts at the half-mile track posting one top-10 finish (2021). His average finish at Bristol is 22.0 (24th-best). He also ranks in the top 15 in two key pre-race Loop Data categories for Bristol with an average running position of 13.295 (seventh-best) and a driver rating of 78.3 (13th-best).

William Byron (No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) heads into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway ranked second in the Playoff standings, up +48 points on the Round of 12 cutline. On Saturday, Byron is hoping to advance to the Round of 12 for the third time in his career (2019, ‘21). This season, Byron has posted a season-to-date driver rating of 87.4 (10th-best) and has put up two wins, four top fives and seven top 10s. He has led 671 laps this season and has an average finish of 17.3. At Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, Byron has made seven series starts collecting one top five (a third-place finish in this race last season) and two top 10s. His average finish at the 0.533-mile track is 18.143 (17th-best). He also ranks in the top 20 in two key pre-race Loop Data categories for Bristol with an average running position of 16.746 (15th-best) and a driver rating of 72.6 (16th-best).

Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) rolls into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway ranked third in the Playoff standings, up +47 points on the Round of 12 cutline. On Saturday, Hamlin will be trying to advance to the Round of 12 for the seventh time in his career (2014, ’15, ’16, ’17, ’19, ’20, ’21). This season, Hamlin has posted a season-to-date driver rating of 87.3 (11th-best) and has amassed two wins, seven top fives, nine top 10s and three poles. He has led 390 laps and has an average finish of 17.8. At Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, Hamlin has made 31 series starts posting two wins, nine top fives, 15 top 10s and four poles. His average finish at the half-mile track is 14.516 (eighth-best). He also ranked is the top 10 in two key pre-race Loop Data categories at Bristol with an average running position of 13.584 (eighth-best) and a driver rating of 92.4 (sixth-best).

Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford) heads into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway ranked fourth in the Playoff standings, up +40 points on the Round of 12 cutline. Logano is attempting to advance to the Round of 12 for the eighth time in his career (2014, ’15, ’16, ’18, ’19, ’20, ’21). This season, Logano has put up a season-to-date driver rating of 89.7 (seventh-best), and collected two wins, eight top fives, 13 top 10s and two poles. He has led 523 laps this year and has an average finish of 13.8. At Thunder Valley, Logano has made 25 series starts posting two wins, six top fives, 10 top 10s and a pole. His average finish at Bristol is 14.960 (ninth-best). He is also ranked in the top 15 in two key pre-race Loop Data categories at Bristol with an average running position of 14.596 (12th-best) and a driver rating of 91.0 (eighth-best).

Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Team Penske Ford) arrives at the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway ranked fifth in the Playoff standings, up +36 points on the Round of 12 cutline. On Saturday, Blaney will attempt to advance to the Round of 12 for the fifth time in his career (2017, ’18, ’19, ’21). This season, Blaney has managed a season-to-date driver rating of 92.4 (third-best) and has amassed eight top fives, 13 top 10s and three poles. He has led 419 laps and has an average finish of 13.5 on the year. Looking to Bristol, Blaney has made 12 series starts putting up two top fives and five top 10s. His average finish at the 0.533-mile track is 18.667 (18th-best). He is also ranked in the top 10 in two key pre-race Loop Data categories at Bristol with an average running position of 12.704 (sixth-best) and a driver rating of 91.9 (seventh-best).

Alex Bowman (No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) heads into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway ranked sixth in the Playoff standings, up +30 points on the Round of 12 cutline. Bowman is looking to advance to the Round of 12 for the fifth time in his career (2018, ’19, ’20, ’21). This season, Bowman has grabbed a season-to-date driver rating of 79.6 (13th-best) and has collected one win, four top fives and 12 top 10s. He has led 136 laps and has an average finish of 15.1. Looking to Bristol this weekend, Bowman has made 11 series starts posting two top fives and three top 10s. He has an average finish at the half-mile track of 20.455 (22nd-best). And he is ranked in the top 25 in two key pre-race Loop Data categories with an average running position of 21.184 (22nd-best) and a driver rating of 69.6 (20th-best).

Chase Elliott (No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) skids into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway ranked seventh in the Playoff standings, up +28 points on the Round of 12 cutline. Elliott, 2022 Regular Season Champion, has not had the start of the Playoffs he was hoping for but plans to turn it around this weekend and advance to the Round of 12 for the seventh time in his career (2016, ’17, ’18, ’19, ’20, ’21). This season, Elliott has posted a season-to-date driver rating of 99.1 (series-best) and has a series leading four wins, 10 top fives, 17 top 10s and three poles. He has led 719 laps (series-most) and has an average finish of 11.5. Looking to Bristol on Saturday, Elliott has made 11 series starts at Thunder Valley putting up three top fives, five top 10s and a pole. His average finish at the 0.533-mile track is 13.273 (fourth-best). Plus, he ranks in the top five in two key pre-race Loop Data categories with an average running position of 9.666 (series-best) and a driver rating of 98.8 (third-best).

Kyle Larson (No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) shows up to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway ranked eighth in the Playoff standings, up +27 points on the Round of 12 cutline. Larson will be attempting to advance to the Round of 12 for the fifth time in his career (2017, ’18, ’19, ’21). This season, the Californian has produced a season-to-date driver rating of 90.5 (fifth-best) and has posted two wins, 10 top fives, 14 top 10s and three poles. He has led 307 laps and has an average finish of 14.0. Looking to Bristol this weekend, Larson has made 13 series starts putting up one win (2021), three top fives, eight top 10s and one pole. His average Finish at the half-mile facility is 13.385 (sixth-best). He also ranks in the top five in two key pre-race Loop Data categories with an average running position of 11.148 (second-best) and a driver rating of 102.4 (series-best).

Ross Chastain (No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet) heads into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway ranked ninth in the Playoff standings, up +26 points on the Round of 12 cutline. This is Chastain’s first career appearance in the postseason. This season, Chastain has earned a season-to-date driver rating of 93.1 (second-best) and amassed two wins, 10 top fives and 15 top 10s. He has led 584 laps and has an average finish of 14.5. Looking ahead to Bristol, Chastain has made five series starts posting one top-15 finish. His average finish at Thunder Valley is 26.800 (30th-best). He ranks in the top 35 of two key pre-race Loop Data categories with an average running position of 27.003 (31st-best) and a driver rating of 45.8 (31st-best).

Daniel Suárez (No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet) slides into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway ranked 10th in the Playoff standings, up six points on the Round of 12 cutline. Much like Trackhouse Racing teammate, this is also Suarez’s first appearance in the Playoffs. This season, Suárez has put together a season-to-date driver rating of 78.0 (14th-best), and has posted one win, six top fives and 11 top 10s. The driver from Mexico has led 246 laps and has an average finish of 16.3 on the year. Looking to Bristol on Saturday, Suarez has made nine starts putting up two top 10s and has an average finish of 16.0 (11th-best), He also ranks in the top 20 in two key pre-race Loop Data categories with an average running position of 18.608 (16th-best) and a driver rating of 70.0 (19th-best).

Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet) heads into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway ranked 11th in the Playoff standings, up just two points on the Round of 12 cutline. Reddick is tied with Austin Cindric in points with 2,052 each, but Reddick holds the tie breaker of best finish in this round with a third at Darlington to Cindric’s best finish of 12th at Kansas last weekend. This is Reddick’s first appearance in the Playoffs. Reddick has earned a season-to-date driver rating of 88.6 (ninth-best) and has posted two wins, nine top fives, 12 top 10s and two poles this year. He has also led 369 laps and has an average finish of 16.8. Looking to Thunder Valley this weekend, Reddick has made three starts gathering one top-five finish. He also has an average finish of 17.333 (15th-best). He also ranks in the top 20 in two key pre-race Loop Data categories with an average running position of 18.973 (18th-best) and a driver rating of 72.8 (15th-best).

Austin Cindric (No. 2 Team Penske Ford) shows up to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway ranked 12th in the Playoff standings, up just two points on the Round of 12 cutline. Cindric is tied with Reddick in points with 2,052 each, but Reddick holds the tie breaker of best finish in this round with a third at Darlington to Cindric’s 12th at Kansas. Cindric currently is in the 12th and final transfer spot on points to the next round, and this is his first appearance in the Playoffs. But what makes this weekend even more difficult for the rookie is this is his series track debut at Bristol Motor Speedway. Though he did make seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at 0.533-mile track posting three top-five finishes. This season, Cindric has posted a season-to-date driver rating of 74.0 (16th-best) and had collected one win (Daytona 500), five top fives, eight top 10s and a pole. He has led 78 laps and has an average finish of 15.5.

Kyle Busch (No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota), who recently announced he will move to Richard Childress Racing in 2023, heads into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway ranked 13th in the Playoff standings, back just two points from the Round of 12 cutoff. Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, has advanced to the Round of 12 eight times in his career (2014, ’15, ‘16, ’17, ‘18, ‘19, ‘20, ’21). This season, Busch has hustled to earn a season-to-date driver rating of 89.2 (eighth-best) and has put up one win (Bristol Dirt), six top fives and 13 top 10s. He has led 624 laps and has an average finish of 16.5 on the year. Looking to one his best tracks, Bristol, Busch has made 32 series starts at 0.533-mile track posting eight wins (most among active drivers), 14 top fives, 19 top 10s and two poles. His average finish at Bristol is 13.031 (third-best). He is also ranked inside the top five in two key pre-race Loop Data categories at Bristol with an average running position of 12.539 (fifth-best) and a driver rating of 102.4 (second-best).

Austin Dillon (No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet) shows up to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway ranked 14th in the Playoff standings, back just three points from the Round of 12 cutoff. Dillon is looking to advance to the Round of 12 for the third time in his career (2016, ’20). This season, Dillon amassed a season-to-date driver rating of 67.8 (21st-best) and has collected one win, four top fives and eight top 10s. He has led 21 laps and has an average finish of 16.6 this season. At Bristol Motor Speedway, Dillon has made 15 series starts posting one top five and three top 10s. His average finish at Thunder Valley is 16.867 (14th-best). He also ranks in the top 20 in two key pre-race Loop Data categories with an average running position of 18.618 (17th-best) and a driver rating of 70.5 (18th-best).

Chase Briscoe (No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford) heads into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway ranked 15th in the Playoff standings, back nine points from the Round of 12 cutoff. This is Briscoe’s first appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. This season, Briscoe has managed a season-to-date driver rating of 69.1 (19th-best) and has posted one win, three top fives, four top 10s and a pole. He has led 238 laps and has an average finish of 19.0. Briscoe made his series track debut at Bristol last season, he finished 13th.

Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford) rolls into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway ranked 16th in the Playoff standings, back -35 points from the Round of 12 cutoff. Though mathematically he is not out of it, but of the 15 Playoff competitors vying for the final 11 spots he has the biggest mountain of points to climb. Harvick is looking to advance to the Round of 12 for the ninth time in his career. This season, Harvick has put up a season-to-date driver rating of 79.8 (12th-best) and collected two wins, seven top fives and 13 top 10s. He has led 106 laps and has an average finish of 14.8. Looking to Bristol this weekend, Harvick has made 41 series starts posting three wins, 14 top fives, 21 top 10s and a pole. His average finish at Bristol is 14.061 (seventh-best). Plus, he is ranked in the top five in two key pre-race Loop categories at Bristol with an average running position of 11.913 (fourth-best) and a driver rating of 97.6 (fourth-best). Harvick won this race in 2020 and finished runner-up to Larson in this event last season.

NASCAR Cup Series, Etc.

NASCAR announces 2023 schedule – NASCAR announced this week the 2023 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. During the organization’s 75th anniversary season, NASCAR’s national series will visit an exciting mix of history-rich venues, short tracks and road courses, with the sport reaching a new level of excitement with the already-announced Chicago Street Race – a bold, first-of-its-kind addition in a globally renowned city.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “The 2023 schedules are a product of continued collaboration across our industry and partners. We are incredibly proud of what our sport will have to offer fans next season, and excited to celebrate this milestone season with the most diverse compilation of tracks in motorsports.”

For the entire press release and 2023 schedules, please visit the following link at NASCARMedia.com – 2023 NASCAR National Series Schedules

Another different winner brings 2022 NASCAR Cup Series total to a record 18 – 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace won the race last weekend at Kansas Speedway, becoming the 18th different winner of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season the series-most different winners (18) through 28 races of a single season.

The most winners all-time in a NASCAR Cup Series season is 19 different winners and it has occurred four times in the series – 1956, 1958, 1961 and 2001. Below is a look at the 18th and 19th different winners among the 1956, 1958, 1961 and 2001 seasons.

In 1956, the 18th different winner was named with eight races left to go on the year at Langhorne Speedway in Langhorne, Pennsylvania (Race No. 48 of 56 on the schedule) – Paul Goldsmith won the event. The 19th different winner in 1956 was named at the third to last race of the year at Martinsville Speedway (Race No. 54 of 56 on the schedule) – Jack Smith won the event.

In 1958, the 18th different winner was named with seven races left to go on the year at the California State Fairgrounds in Sacramento, California (Race No. 44 of 51 on the schedule) – Parnelli Jones won the event. The 19th different winner in 1958 was named with four races left on the year at Orange Speedway in Hillsborough, North Carolina (Race No. 47 of 51 on the schedule) – Joe Eubanks won the event.

In 1961, the 18th different winner was named with 22 races left on the year at Darlington Raceway (Race No. 30 of 52 on the schedule) – Buck Baker won the event. The 19th different winner in 1961 was named with 10 races left on the year at Darlington Raceway (Race No. 42 of 52 on the schedule) – Nelson Stacey won the event.

The 2001 season is the only season to reach 19 different winners in the Modern Era (1972-2022). In 2001, the 18th different winner was named with two races to go at Homestead-Miami Speedway (Race No. 34 of 36 on the schedule) – Bill Elliott won the event. The 19th different winner in 2001 was named at the season finale race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Race No. 36 of 36 on the schedule) – Robby Gordon won the event.

Five drivers have posted their first NASCAR Cup Series career win at Bristol Motor Speedway: Dale Earnhardt (April 1, 1979), Rusty Wallace (April 6, 1986), Ernie Irvan (March 25, 1990), Elliott Sadler (March 25, 2001) and Kurt Busch (March 24, 2002). And 19 drivers entered this weekend at Bristol are still looking for their first win of the 2022 season.

NASCAR Cup Series Featured Matchups: Bass Pro Shops Night Race – Below is a close look at the featured matchups fans can bet on heading into this weekend’s event.

Bubba Wallace vs. Christopher Bell - Bubba Wallace got his second win in the NASCAR Cup Series this last weekend at Kansas. Wallace’s first win at Talladega was shortened due to rain, so he got his first real chance at a burnout and a proper celebration in the Sunflower State. Although Wallace is not in the Playoffs, he’s doing his best to give 23XI Racing a chance to win the owners championship and has been one of the most consistent drivers in the latter half of the season. His counterpart in this matchup, Christopher Bell, was the first driver to lock himself into the Round of 12 with his steady performance thus far in the Playoffs. Bell has shown that he is ruthless on the short, flat tracks and has been one of the best closers this season—always finding speed late in the race and making a charge to the front. As we head to Bristol this week, two of the hottest drivers face off with different goals in mind in a Toyota vs. Toyota matchup.

Kevin Harvick vs. Kyle Busch - Kevin Harvick was on the hottest streak heading into the Playoffs, winning at both Michigan and Richmond. However, his fortune has taken a turn for the worst since the Playoffs started as he is now in a win or go home scenario this weekend at Bristol. Should Harvick aspire for a 2022 championship run, he will need to reach Victory Lane at Bristol to send him into the Round of 12. Kyle Busch has not had the best luck in the Playoffs either. He currently sits two points behind Austin Cindric for the last spot in the Round of 12, so a good run at Bristol will be paramount for his hopes of continuing the quest for a third Cup championship. Both drivers hold driver ratings over 100 at Bristol, and each have one win in their last five races here. Nothing would be sweeter for one of these veterans than reaching Victory Lane and cementing their place into the Round of 12.

Chase Briscoe vs. Austin Dillon - Darkhorses in the Playoffs, it hasn’t been the start that Chase Briscoe or Austin Dillon wanted. Still, they have a chance to right the ship and advance to the Round of 12 with a good run at Bristol. Both currently sitting outside the cutline, they will need to rack up points and maintain a good finish this weekend at Bristol to advance to the Round of 12. Briscoe’s lone start here in the Cup Series yielded him a 13th-place finish, while Dillon has an average of 16.2 finishing position over his last five races here. Expect both of these two to use the bumper and be aggressive as they push their way to the front in search of a spot in the Round of 12.

Ross Chastain vs. Tyler Reddick - It’s been an incredible year for both Tyler Reddick and Ross Chastain. The two have combined for four wins in their young campaigns. While they currently are safe in the standings, they will need to avoid trouble and race well to reach the Round of 12. Bristol hasn’t been their best track, as they’ve combined for one top-five in three races here. Car troubles have plagued them these Playoffs, as both have had top five cars and found car troubles that have taken them out of races. If both drivers make it to the Round of 12, they will be forces to be reckoned with, but running a clean race at such a tight track like Bristol will be the challenge. If they can avoid trouble, one would think they have the speed to point their way in and contend for the win this Saturday under the lights.

Rock band 3 Doors Down to play pre-race concert at Bristol - The Grammy-nominated group, 3 Doors Down, will perform the pre-race concert in the infield of the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race. The pre-race concert is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on the main stage in the infield.

With more than 20 million albums sold worldwide, 3 Doors Down has produced longtime favorites such as “Kryptonite,” “Here Without You” and “When I’m Gone.”

“We are thrilled to have such an All-American rock band like 3 Doors Down to entertain our guests prior to the green flag dropping for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race,” said Jerry Caldwell, president, Bristol Motor Speedway. “Their songs are so memorable and very popular with NASCAR fans. With their southern rock style, they are the perfect fit here at Bristol, where so many amazing groups have performed over the years.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Bristol Motor Speedway hosts the Xfinity Series regular season finale

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be heading to “The Last Great Coliseum” to run in Friday’s Food City 300 at 7:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network, the NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

This will be the 79th running of a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Tennessee short track. The previous 78 races have produced 49 different pole winners and 51 different race winners. Erik Jones holds the track’s record for being the youngest pole winner at 18 years, nine months and 19 days old in 2015 and the youngest race winner at 19 years, nine months and 17 days old in 2016. Harry Grant sits as the oldest pole winner at 54 years, seven months and 16 days old in 1994 and also the oldest race winner at 52 years, two months and 25 days old in 1992.

Cup Series regular Kyle Busch is the last driver to have won a race from the pole or first starting position, a feat he accomplished in 2017. He also holds the record for most poles (six), wins (nine), top fives (17), and lead lap finishes (26). Kevin Harvick is also etched in the Bristol Motor Speedway record book as having posted the most top 10s (24) and lead lap finishes (26).

Elliott Sadler holds the race record from 2012 at 94.74 mph and Kyle Larson holds the qualifying record from 2017 at 127.988 mph.

Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger is the most recent Xfinity Series winner at the track, but he is not the only previous winner entered for this Friday’s Food City 300. Noah Gragson snagged the win in 2020 and Justin Allgaier snagged his first-ever Xfinity Series win 10 years prior in 2010.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will kick off its regular season finale weekend with practice at 2:35 p.m. ET followed by qualifying at 3:10 p.m. ET on Friday, September 16 on the NBC Sports App.

Gragson and Gibbs tied with five wins each

For the second time in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career, JR Motorsports’ Noah Gragson won back-to-back races - two weeks ago at Darlington and then again, this past weekend at Kansas Speedway. His first back-to-back win accomplishment was last season when he took the checkered flags at Darlington and Richmond. This win marked the 10th of his Xfinity Series career – five this season, three wins in 2021 and two wins in 2020. With this fifth victory, he is now tied with Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs for most wins this season.

With only one race left in the regular season, the pair is sure to duel it out at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 300 in hopes of posting that sixth win.

Gragson could very well get the job done, considering he already has one win under his belt at the 0.533 short track. In his five starts at Bristol, he’s posted one win, one top five and three top 10s.

Gibbs, on the other hand, is still a newbie when it comes to racing at Bristol Motor Speedway, but no one should question his ability to land his car in Victory Lane on Friday. In his one start at Bristol, he posted an 11th-place finish and has done well on other short tracks on the circuit this season. At Richmond Raceway, he won the pole and went on to win the race then at Martinsville Speedway, he finished in the eighth position.

This is it: two spots, one shot

Before the Xfinity Series drivers took the field at Kansas Speedway last weekend, only seven drivers were clinched for the 2022 Playoffs. Since then, three drivers have been added and can take a breather heading into the race this Friday in Bristol – Sam Mayer, Riley Herbst and Jeremy Clements.

Clements clinched his spot in the Playoffs after taking the checkered flag at Daytona International Speedway last month but after receiving an L2 penalty, was considered ineligible to compete in the Playoffs. The No. 51 team sought to appeal the penalty and it was announced on September 13 that the team won the appeal, putting Clements back in Playoff contention.

With Mayer, Herbst and Clements locked in, the clinch scenarios now go as follows:

Already Clinched

The following 10 drivers have clinched a spot in the 12-driver postseason field: AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer, Riley Herbst, Jeremy Clements.

Can clinch via points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the playoffs, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 5th winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Sam Mayer, Riley Herbst, Daniel Hemric or Landon Cassill.

Daniel Hemric: Would clinch with 19 points

Landon Cassill: Would clinch with 37 points

Ryan Sieg: Could only clinch with help

Sheldon Creed: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Ryan Sieg or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the playoffs, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 4th winless driver in the standings.

Daniel Hemric: Would clinch with 38 points

Landon Cassill: Could only clinch with help

Ryan Sieg: Could only clinch with help

Sheldon Creed: Could only clinch with help

Can clinch via win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Daniel Hemric, Landon Cassill, Ryan Sieg, Sheldon Creed, Brandon Brown, Anthony Alfredo, Myatt Snider, Jeb Burton

The following drivers could clinch with a win:

Bayley Currey: Could only clinch with help

Can clinch Regular Season Championship

Additionally, the Regular Season Championship could be clinched by the following drivers:

AJ Allmendinger: Would clinch with 23 points

Ty Gibbs: Could only clinch with help

Justin Allgaier: Could only clinch with help

Along the Cutline: Pressure builds for the regular season finale

In a high-pressure setting, anything can happen but there is sure to be added pressure for the drivers who currently hold the final two Playoff spots and for the drivers just outside the cutline. Let’s take a look at how these drivers have performed at “The Last Great Coliseum”.

Last season’s Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric has stayed above the cutline all season long and will be fighting to make sure it stays that way following the Food City 300. In his six starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, he’s posted two top fives and five top 10s. His only finish outside of the top-10 was in 2018 when he fell victim to an incident on Lap 300 of the scheduled 300-lap race that went to 310 laps due to overtime.

Landon Cassill, who is currently in the final Playoff position, hasn’t had the best of luck at Bristol, having only posted one top 10 in his eight starts at the track but he did post a runner-up finish earlier this season at Martinsville, proving he can find his way around a short track.

Right outside the cutline is Ryan Sieg who will have his work cut out for him this weekend if he’s looking to clinch his spot in the Playoffs with a win. In his 15 starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, he has a best finish of 11th.

Richard Childress Racing rookie Sheldon Creed will be looking to join fellow rookie and teammate Austin Hill in the Playoffs. He currently sits in the 14th position in the standings and will be posting his first Xfinity Series start at Bristol this Friday. Creed is currently 32 points back from Cassill in the final transfer spot on points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Etc.

Manufacturer standings following Kansas – As we head into the regular season finale, Chevrolet holds the lead in the manufacturer’s championship with an impressive 18 wins accumulated by Austin Hill, Noah Gragson, AJ Allmendinger, Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson and Jeremy Clements.

Toyota comes in next with 810 points and six wins by Ty Gibbs and Brandon Jones.

Ford has 713 points and one win by Cole Custer.

Rookie standings following Kansas – As he’s done all season long, Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill still leads the 2022 Sunoco Rookie of the Year class. He sits with 769 points, two wins, nine top fives and 15 top 10s.

Hill’s RCR teammate Sheldon Creed comes in next with 565 points, three top fives and 10 top 10s.

Kyle Sieg, in third, has 204 points and has 14 starts this season, posting one top-10 finish last month at Daytona.

Jesse Iwuji slides in next with 85 points and 10 starts.

Brandon Jones named to JR Motorsports 2023 lineup – Brandon Jones, who has been driving the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, will be behind the wheel of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet next season now that its current driver, Noah Gragson, has been called up to the NASCAR Cup Series.

Jones has racked up five wins, 35 top fives and 97 top 10s in his Xfinity Series career thus far. He’s also qualified for the Playoffs in six of the last seven seasons. This season alone, he has posted one win (Martinsville), five top fives and nine top 10s.

“To watch how competitive JRM has been over the years is really impressive,” Jones said. “They’re a threat to win every week, and one of the premier teams in our series. I’m so thankful to Dale (Earnhardt Jr.), Kelley and Mr. Hendrick for allowing me to be part of it.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Bristol Motor Speedway is set to kick off the Playoffs Round of 8

After the elimination race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Round of 10 at Kansas Speedway last weekend, two drivers were eliminated from the Playoffs – Niece Motorsport’s Carson Hocevar and ThorSport Racing’s Matt Crafton. Now, the series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, this Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The 2022 season marks the first time Bristol Motor Speedway has hosted the fourth race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, also known as the first race of the Round of 8. In total, this is the fourth-time Bristol has hosted a Camping World Truck Series Playoff race (2019, ’20, ’21, ’22). Prior to this season, Bristol Motor Speedway was the first race of the Truck Series Playoffs in 2019 and 2020. Then in 2021, Bristol served as the elimination race for the Round of 10, the third race of the seven-race Playoff schedule.

Bristol Motor Speedway is the fifth different track in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff Era (2016-2022) to host the fourth race in the postseason; joining Martinsville Speedway (2016-2018), Talladega Superspeedway (2019), Kansas Speedway (2020) and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2021).

Five different drivers have won the fourth race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, led by Johnny Sauter with two victories (2016, 2018).

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff Race No. 4 – Race Winners

2016 Martinsville – Johnny Sauter

2017 Martinsville – Noah Gragson (non-Playoff driver)

2018 Martinsville – Johnny Sauter

2019 Talladega – Spencer Boyd (non-Playoff driver)

2020 Kansas - Brett Moffitt

2021 Las Vegas – Christian Eckes (non-Playoff driver)

Only one of the race winners in the fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race has gone on to win the championship in the same season – Johnny Sauter at Martinsville in 2016. The Martinsville Speedway win was the first of two victories for Sauter en route to his championship.

Bristol Motor Speedway has hosted three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff races producing three different winners.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Playoff Race – Race Winners

2019 – Johnny Sauter

2020 – Sam Mayer

2021 – Chandler Smith

None of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Playoff race winners have gone on to win the title in the same season.

Make sure to catch all the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series action this weekend on FS1, practice and Cometic Gasket Pole Qualifying are set for Thursday, Sept. 15 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Chandler Smith returns to Bristol looking to defend last season’s Playoff win

Currently seeded second in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff standings, Kyle Busch Motorsport’s driver Chandler Smith returns to Bristol Motor Speedway looking to defend his victory at the 0.533-mile track from last season and punch his ticket to the Championship 4 Round this season.

If Chandler Smith is able to win again at Bristol this weekend, he would become just the third different driver to win consecutive Truck Series race at the track; joining NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr. (1997, 1998) and his truck owner Kyle Busch, who won three straight (2008, 2009, 2010).

Smith has made three career series starts at Bristol posting one win and three top fives. He has led just five laps at the short track but has an average finish of 2.667 (series-best among active drivers).

Clinch Scenarios: Bristol Motor Speedway

When a new Round begins in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, the clinch scenarios become pretty simple.

Already Clinched

No drivers have clinched a spot in the 4-driver field of the next round.

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Zane Smith, Chandler Smith, John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes, Stewart Friesen, Ty Majeski, Christian Eckes, Grant Enfinger.

Playoff Contenders at Bristol

Just three races left to decide who will compete for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title at Phoenix Raceway later this season. A win this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway by a Playoff contender would guarantee their spot in the Championship 4 Round.

Here is look at the elite eight and how they performed at Thunder Valley:

Driver Races Poles Wins Top Fives Top 10s DNFs Average Finish Driver Rating 1 Zane Smith 2 0 0 0 1 0 12.0 98.1 2 Chandler Smith 3 0 1 3 3 0 2.7 104.8 3 John H. Nemechek 7 0 0 4 6 1 7.9 96.2 4 Ben Rhodes 7 0 0 1 5 1 11.6 90.4 5 Stewart Friesen 6 0 0 3 3 1 15.5 74.8 6 Ty Majeski 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.0 7 Grant Enfinger 5 0 0 3 5 0 5.4 100.8 8 Christian Eckes 1 0 0 0 0 0 12.0 81.0

Chandler Smith is the only former Camping World Truck Series Bristol winner entered this weekend.

