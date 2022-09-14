2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Bristol 2 Advance

Adding to the drama, Saturday marks the first time the Next Gen car has raced on the half-mile concrete track. The Bristol race in April was on the dirt surface.

Chastain and his Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suárez are ninth and 10th in the points going into Bristol. If they remain in the top 12 they will advance to the next playoff round that begins Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Chastain should be one of the favorites Saturday. He already owns two wins this season - Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27 and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24, 10 top-fives, 15 top 10s and 584 laps led.

Last weekend at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Chastain started the 400-mile race from the fifth position, earned four stage points and finished seventh.

USA Network will broadcast Saturday night's Cup race at 7:30 p.m. ET.