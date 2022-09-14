Magical Vacation Planner Racing: Chase Briscoe Bristol Advance

You’re only nine points below the cutoff line as we head into this weekend. What will it take to advance to the next round? “A clean race. Bristol is chaotic and unpredictable. Nine points above the cutoff line would be a lot better than nine below, but either way we’d have to go in and have a good race with some stage points and no mistakes. So, I don’t think it makes much difference. We know we can do it, we’ve just got to avoid the chaos and I feel like we can go there and get some stage points and be in good shape.” This will be the first time in the Next Gen car at Bristol on the concrete surface. Is there any information that can be carried over from last year, or from the dirt race in the spring, to help preparation for Saturday’s night race? “No, I don’t think there’s anything that you can use. We know what racing at Bristol is like. It’s a fast short track with a lot of banking and guys trying to figure out how to make passes without a lot of time to figure it out. You typically have to put yourself in a position you may not want to be in to get where you want to be. But as far as what we do with the car, I think we’ll have to rely a little on what we’ve seen at some other tracks this year and a lot on sim data. This car has shown it races a lot differently than what we’ve had in the past and you definitely can’t compare to anything that happened in the dirt race.” Does that make you nervous with this being the cutoff race for the first round? “I don’t think so. I’ve done well at Bristol, it’s one of my stronger tracks, and I enjoy racing there. I think we’ve done well on the short tracks, which is definitely not my strength. We certainly can’t afford to have a bad race and we’ll need to be aware of what is going on with other guys. You’ve got to be focused on running your race just as much as you’re trying to stay out of other people’s messes, and things happen quickly. We’ll have to do that without compromising our chances of moving on. I feel good about it, I know the guys on this team are going to give me what I need and I’m excited to get to Bristol.” TSC PR