No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Martin Truex Jr. owns two top-five finishes and four top-10s in NASCAR Cup Series competition at Bristol Motor Speedway. Last September, he posted a seventh-place finish in the series’ lone race on the Bristol concrete oval. KANSAS RECAP: Truex led 24 laps before finishing fifth in last Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. After starting 12th, he raced into the top 10 before being penalized for speeding on pit road. Truex methodically worked his way up the leaderboard and was leading during stage two. The team was forced to make an unscheduled pit stop for a loose wheel and Truex dropped to the rear of the field again. In the final stage, he managed to recover for his fourth top-five finish of the season.

A FEW FIRSTS: While 17 years apart, Bristol played host to Truex's first career victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The Mayetta, New Jersey native broke onto the scene with his Xfinity Series win at the track in 2004 that served as a springboard for the first of his two championship seasons. Last year, Truex drove the No. 51 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Tundra to victory lane in the Bristol dirt race.

BASS PRO SHOPS: A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bass Pro Shops is North America's premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father's liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more.

JGR AT BRISTOL: Joe Gibbs Racing has earned 13 victories on Bristol Motor Speedway's concrete layout. In 150 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 38 top-five finishes, 58 top-10s, 11 pole awards and 6,294 laps led. Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, and Tony Stewart have all driven JGR entries to victory lane at the World's Fastest Half-Mile.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned 13 victories on Bristol Motor Speedway’s concrete layout. In 150 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 38 top-five finishes, 58 top-10s, 11 pole awards and 6,294 laps led. Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, and Tony Stewart have all driven JGR entries to victory lane at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway begins Saturday, September 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

Talk about going to Bristol for the night race…

“The Bristol night race is always a fun weekend. It’s a great atmosphere and the race is always very intense. For us, it’s obviously a big weekend for Bass Pro Shops and Johnny (Morris), especially being the 50th anniversary of Bass Pro this year. We want to put on a good show and have a good run for them.”

JGR PR