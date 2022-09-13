FedEx Racing Express Facts – Bristol Motor Speedway

Sunday Race Info

Race: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 17 / 7:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 500 laps / 266.5 miles

Track Length: 0.533 miles

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Kansas Recap: The No. 11 team continued their strong start to the 2022 playoffs with their second consecutive runner-up finish last Sunday at Kansas Speedway. After starting 25th, Hamlin patiently worked his way into the top 10. He found his way up to sixth at the end of stage two and a quick pit stop vaulted him up to third to begin the final segment. Initially, Hamlin slipped back to seventh, but he spent the remainder of the race climbing the leaderboard and ultimately finished second behind 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace.

Bristol Notes: Hamlin is a two-time winner at Bristol Motor Speedway with both victories coming in the night race (2012 and 2019). Most recently, he led 65 laps before finishing ninth when the Cup Series raced Bristol’s concrete layout last September. Hamlin leads all active drivers with four pole awards at Bristol.

Concrete Success: The FedEx Racing driver owns three career victories on concrete tracks (two at Bristol, one at Dover). In two starts on concrete tracks this season, Hamlin has shown exceptional speed. To start, he qualified second, led 67 laps and won a stage before being involved in an accident at Dover Motor Speedway in May. In June, Hamlin won the pole and led a race-high 114 laps before finishing sixth at Nashville Superspeedway.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Races: 31

Wins: 2

Poles: 4

Top-5: 9

Top-10: 15

Laps Led: 894

Avg. Start: 12.9

Avg. Finish: 14.5

Hamlin Conversation – Bristol

What is your mindset heading to Bristol given the position you’re in in the playoffs?

“We’re in a good spot and we definitely feel good about how we’ve started the playoffs from a speed standpoint. We still need to clean up a few things and execute better if we’re going to have a shot to continue advancing beyond this round, but I’m confident going to Bristol this weekend. It would be nice if we can qualify up front and stay there all night to give ourselves a chance to pick up some more playoff points.”

FedEx Ground Along for the Ride at Bristol Motor Speedway : For Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the No. 11 FedEx Ground Toyota Camry TRD will feature GTWY on the b-post to recognize the FedEx Ground Gateway District in Champaign, Illinois for exceling in primary metrics and maintaining safety as a precondition this year.

JGR PR