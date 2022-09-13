Tuesday, Sep 13

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Bristol Playoffs Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Tuesday, Sep 13 14
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Bristol Playoffs Advance

No. 99 Tootsie's Chevrolet Camaro driver Daniel Suárez's bid for a championship comes down to 500 laps on the toughest track in the NASCAR Cup Series - Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Bristol marks the third and final race in the Round of 16 races in the 2022 playoffs. Four drivers will be eliminated at the end of Saturday night's race.

The 30-year-old native of Monterrey, Mexico is tenth of the 16 drivers in the standings, but just six points ahead of the final transfer position heading into Saturday night's race on the half-mile, concrete highbanks at Bristol.

If he leaves Bristol in the top-12, he'll join the three-race Round of 12 races that begin Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. At the end of three races in that round, four more drivers will be eliminated from championship contention.

Suárez arrives at Bristol after a 10th-place finish at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on Sunday. He knows Bristol is normally a wild, no-holds barred race, but Saturday night will mark the first time the Next Gen cars race on the concrete. The No. 99 Chevrolet led 64 laps and finished 12th at Bristol on April 17 when the race was held on dirt.

Trackhouse Racing has both Suárez and teammate Ross Chastain alive and above the cutoff line in the playoffs. Chastain is ninth in points and 26 points ahead of the cutoff.

The USA Network will televise Saturday night's race at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

 

2022 Playoff Standings Before Race 3 of 3 in Round of 16
 
 

 

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 Tootsie's Chevrolet

William Byron said you are the most dangerous driver in the playoffs and the driver to watch out for that might win it all. How does that make you feel?

“He said I’m the most dangerous in the playoffs? I get goosebumps by you saying that because I’ve been working really hard to do that. I’m the kind of guy where I like to do it that way. If you think about it – the year I won the (Xfinity) championship – not a lot of people would bet on me. I did and I won it. I like it that way. I like to be under the radar and not to make a lot of noise. Go out there and beat them, but quietly.

What are the challenges of racing the Next Gen car on the concrete at Bristol for the first time?

“That’s a very good question. The only racetrack that we’ve been that is similar to Bristol – but not the same by any means – is Dover. Nobody really knows what to expect at Bristol. It’s a racetrack that is by itself. It’s completely different than anything else and it’s a tough place. With 20 minutes of practice; if you miss it during the week, you’re going to have a long weekend and a long 500 laps. 

"I love Bristol. It’s actually one of my favorite racetracks and I’m really looking forward to the challenge. I’m not really thinking about it too much once I’m in the race. But during the week, there are a lot of conversations about that. I think the preparation we do during the week is going to be important because nobody really knows what is going to work in Bristol, just because it’s so different than everything else that we’ve done.”

Are you satisfied with your season?

“Somebody asked me if I was happy and excited to be in the playoffs, and honestly it feels normal to me. This is not a surprise. I think the fun part is about to begin. The winning was a lot of fun. I proved to myself that I can do it. I knew I could do it, but now everybody knows as well. They do know that I can do it and my team can do it, and we have everything that it takes to get it done. Now we have to do it on a consistent basis. In the last two months, we’ve been extremely consistent."

As a first time playoff driver, are you at a disadvantage going up against drivers who have already one a championship?

“I feel like those guys are already champions, they already know the feeling. So the advantage that they have mostly is mental, not so much physically in the car. But they already know what it feels like. I’ve had this feeling in the Xfinity Series, which is different. But at the same time, it’s the same thing, just multiple it by three or four. I think if we can stay calm, relax and continue to do exactly the same thing that we’ve been doing the last few months, we’re going to be in good shape.”
 

Justin Marks, Founder and Owner of Trackhouse Racing

"Trackhouse is not Justin Marks. Trackhouse is not a race team. Trackhouse is the aggregate work of a cohesive and talented workforce all doing their part. 

"It is a workforce that can win races, compete for Championships, and write a new chapter in the storied history of America’s greatest motorsport."
 

 

Follow Daniel Suárez in USA's "Race for the Championship"

Ever wondered what Daniel Suárez's life is like behind the wheel of a race car, at his home, in his race shop, in his car?

Here is the show to find out.

USA Network will air “Race For The Championship,” a new unscripted series about the drivers and teams of the NASCAR Cup Series, on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The series will give a behind-the-scenes look at the elite drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Documenting the lives of the sport’s best on and off the track, viewers will get a rare glimpse of what it takes to balance personal relationships with the pressure to perform. Packed with action, heart and drama, this exhilarating series will offer up a taste of what it’s really like to partake in the world’s top level of stock car racing. Watch as the drivers are pushed mentally and physically to their limits, navigating a NASCAR season unlike any other – with a new car, new tracks and new challenges – for their chance to make history.

Over 10 episodes, “Race for the Championship” will tell the story of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season and playoffs.

Suárez and other drivers attended the world premiere of the series on Sept. 1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Trackhouse Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Kyle Busch to Join Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series Stable in 2023 Petty GMS Announces Personnel Changes »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.