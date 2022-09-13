Statement From Joe Gibbs On Kyle Busch

The following is statement from Joe Gibbs Racing team owner Joe Gibbs regarding Kyle Busch:

“Kyle has been a major part of our history and success here at Joe Gibbs Racing. We are thankful for all his contributions to our organization over the years. When you look at all that he has accomplished already, it is truly remarkable, and we know someday we will be celebrating his Hall of Fame induction. We also know he still has many more achievements in our sport ahead of him including competing for the championship this season. We wish Kyle, Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix the very best.”

JGR PR