FRM Kansas Weekend Recap: Smith Advances to 'Round of Eight', McDowell and Gilliland fight handling at Kansas

Coming off of an eleventh top-ten finish last weekend in Darlington, Michael McDowell and the WISE-EV Charging Ford Mustang team started the race from the 23rd position Starting the race tight but building loose, the team took the major part of stage one working on the handling, and gaining track position. With gains both on the track through multiple restarts as well as execution on pit lane, the team would claw up, and start stage two from the lead after a strategy call. Maintaining good track position through stage two into stage three, the handling began to fall off, as the car struggled for overall lack of grip. With a long green run to the end, the WISE-EV Charging team would finish the race in the 16th position. "Everyone was fighting the track conditions today, and I felt like we had a good amount of speed with our WISE-EV Charging Ford Mustang, but were just a bit behind with track position and chasing the handling throughout the race. We started off stage two up front with the strategy call, and it worked to our advantage. When more rubber was laid down, we just struggled for grip through stage three to the end." FRM will head to Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway this weekend for NASCAR Cup and Truck Series action starting on Thursday night.