Post-Race Report | Kansas Speedway

Noah Gragson, No. 16 CURE Token Camaro ZL1 Start: 28th Stage 1 Finish: 27th Stage 2 Finish: 22nd Finish: 18th "We had a good CURE Token Camaro ZL1 there at the end of the race. We worked on it all day on pit road and got the car handling better and better. Ultimately, we just needed track position, but we matched our finish from the last race at Kansas. I think we made solid gains and learned even more this week. I’m thankful for the hard work from everyone at Kaulig Racing this weekend." - Noah Gragson