RCR NCS Post Race Report: Kansas Speedway

“The Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet was really strong today and everyone did a great job all weekend. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any warning with the tire. That’s tough. We haven’t had a tire problem in a while. We ran 30-plus laps in practice and everything looked fine. We had an odd vibration in our tire that first run but everything checked out okay. We didn’t have a vibration with that set of tires. It kind of started to get free off of Turn 4, but not anything that would indicate to me that we were going to have an issue. At Auto Club Speedway, I was able to save it, but here, it snapped at the worst possible point and we just killed the wall. It broke the control arm on the right-front and so our day was over. We didn’t get a lot of points today so we’ll have to fight hard at Bristol.” -Tyler Reddick