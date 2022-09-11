Saturday, Sep 10

Burton Qualifies 18th at Kansas

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Menards/Masterforce team got off to a good start to the race weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Burton was 10th fastest in practice for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400, with a best lap at 176.835 miles per hour. He posted that on the second of the 28 laps he ran in Saturday’s session.

In qualifying, Burton was faster than in practice, touring the 1.5-mile track at 177.521 mph, but wound up 18th in the starting line-up.

Sunday’s 400-mile, 267-lap race is scheduled to start just after 2 p.m. (3 p.m. Eastern Time) with TV coverage on USA Network. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 80 and 165.

WBR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

