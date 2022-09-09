RCR Event Preview - Kansas Speedway

|
This Week’s Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway …Tyler Reddick will be making his seventh NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway this weekend. Reddick has two top-10 finishes in six prior starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, with a best finish of seventh in 2021. The driver of the Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet led 24 laps in the May race at Kansas earlier this season. Reddick has three top-five finishes in three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Kansas, highlighted by a pair of second-place finishes.
The NASCAR Playoffs Picture ... Reddick's third-place finish at Darlington Raceway marked his his ninth top-five finish of the 2022 season and his third consecutive top-10 effort. Reddick enters Kansas fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings, 23 points above the 12th-place cutline.
The Team Red, White & Blue on the No.8 Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway ... The Team Red, White & Blue logo will be on the decklid of the No. 8 Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet this weekend at Kansas Speedway. This aligns with Guaranteed Rate’s #1 core value: “We Grow for Good” as well as its mission to support the financial health of everyone including those who serve. Guaranteed Rate is committed to helping guide and support Veterans and their families through the homebuying process. In the military, service members push the limits of their well-being to support the mission. As they move into civilian life, many veterans carry that mission-first mindset with them, neglecting their own health in the process. Team Red, White & Blue exists to guide them through that journey with real-life and virtual opportunities to build a healthier lifestyle, because a strong focus on mental and physical health is critical to ensuring veterans' best days are ahead.
About Guaranteed Rate ... Guaranteed Rate is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has more than 8,000 employees in 500 offices across the U.S., and is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, funding more than $95 billion in total loan volume in 2021 alone. Powered by its belief in positivity, the company has become one of the largest retail lenders in the nation. Guaranteed Rate delivers innovative technology, including the world’s first Digital Mortgage, low rates and unparalleled customer service. Visit https://www.rate.com/mortgage-rates for more information.
TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:
What are your thoughts entering Kansas this weekend?
“I like Kansas Speedway a lot. When we were at Kansas in the spring, we were really fast and just had some weird stuff happen to us. We’re just going to go in there and do our job and hopefully it’s a good day. I would love to be up front and running for the win. We were good enough to do that the last time we were there. We were just close enough to wide open there around the top where the bottom and middle weren’t that great but I think the gains that everyone has been making on these cars might open up the middle and bottom some more. That should be exciting and that should be a good thing.”
You enter Kansas Speedway 23 points above the cutline and after Darlington Raceway, a minimum of 10 drivers will advance to the next round based on points. Does that change your approach entering this weekend?
“No, not for me. I mean, we can’t let up. I was adamant about how I was going to approach the Playoffs this year and it was going to be one race at a time. We’re going to treat it like we’ve been treating all the races this season. We’re going to go out and do our job to the best of our ability and make the most of it. Certainly, if we’re having a tough day and we’re fighting really hard for one spot with somebody who doesn’t want to give it up I think at that point you’ve got to be smart. But for how we approach race weekend and the race, nothing changes. We just keep doing what we’ve been doing all year long. We’ve had good speed and a lot of things have been really close for us.”