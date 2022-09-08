Thursday, Sep 08

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Hollywood Casino 400

Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, September 11 at 3 p.m. ET on USA

 

  • In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned two top fives, seven top-10 finishes and has led 33 laps
 

Noah Gragson, No. 16 CURE Token Camaro ZL1

 

 

  • Noah Gragson has made one start at Kansas in the NCS with Kaulig Racing earlier this year where he earned a top-20 finish
  • Gragson has one top five and three top-20 finishes in the 2022 NCS season

 

“Racing at Kansas earlier this year, I felt like we made so many gains and learned so much as a team. Kaulig Racing has made some steps in the right direction over the past few weeks, so I’m looking forward to getting back in the No. 16 Camaro with CURE Token onboard this week and showing the progress we have made together."

 

- Noah Gragson on Kansas
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has made three starts at Kansas in the NCS
  • He has earned one top five, two top 10s and and nine top-15 finishes in 2022
  • Haley has led 28 laps in the 2022 season

 

"After a great weekend in Darlington, I'm excited to build on what we learned and take those notes to Kansas. Although our finish didn't show it, we had one of our fastest cars of the year this past weekend, and Kansas is a similar racetrack with similar grip and similar speeds."

 

- Justin Haley on Kansas

Kansas Lottery 300

Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, September 10 at 3 p.m. ET on USA

  • Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, 17 top five and 38 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • The team has led 349 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far
  • Allmendinger: 278 laps            
  • Hemric: 54 laps
  • Cassill: 17 Laps
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet

  • Landon Cassill has made five starts at Kansas in the NXS
  • Cassill has earned three top five and nine top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • He has led 17 laps so far in the 2022 NXS season

 

 

“Kansas is another really fun racetrack. We have been working on our 1.5-mile program here at Kaulig Racing and have been really focusing on these last couple races of the regular season. With this being the last race that Carnomaly is on our No. 10 Chevrolet this season, hopefully we will have a decent day and be in a good spot heading into Bristol.”

 

- Landon Cassill on Kansas
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Ag1 Chevrolet

  • Daniel Hemric has earned two top fives and three top-10 finishes at Kansas in the NXS
  • Hemric has an average finish of 8.8 and has led 143 laps led at Kansas across five starts

 

  • Hemric has earned two top fives, nine top-10 finishes and has led 54 laps in the 2022 NXS season

 

"After a tough weekend in Darlington, we're ready to get back to Kansas, a place I have had some success at in the past. We have been working really hard to help put us in a good spot to finish out the regular season and have all three of these Kaulig Racing cars in the playoffs."

 

- Daniel Hemric on Kansas

 
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

 

  • Allmendinger has made two starts and has led 10 laps at Kansas in the NXS
  • He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons
  • In 2022, Allmendinger has led 278 laps, recorded three wins, 12 top five and 21 top-10 finishes
  • Allmendinger is currently the only full-time NXS driver averaging a top-10 finish (6.4)
  • Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of any driver in the 2022 NXS season

 

"Last year, we had a really solid day in Kansas. We were probably a sixth-place car but had some really good strategy, which put us in position for a third-place finish. If we can have another decent day and steal another stage win, we will be in a good spot to go into the regular season finale."

 

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Kansas

Kaulig Racing PR

