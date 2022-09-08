Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Kansas Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet Allmendinger has made two starts and has led 10 laps at Kansas in the NXS

He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons

In 2022, Allmendinger has led 278 laps, recorded three wins, 12 top five and 21 top-10 finishes

Allmendinger is currently the only full-time NXS driver averaging a top-10 finish (6.4)

Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of any driver in the 2022 NXS season "Last year, we had a really solid day in Kansas. We were probably a sixth-place car but had some really good strategy, which put us in position for a third-place finish. If we can have another decent day and steal another stage win, we will be in a good spot to go into the regular season finale." - AJ Allmendinger on Kansas