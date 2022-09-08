NASCAR Revs up Race-Day Viewing Experience With Live In-Car Camera Feeds for Full Nascar Cup Series Field

For the first time, NASCAR fans can view every lap of NASCAR Cup Series races from inside the cockpit of any car they choose. Live in-car camera streams for the entire NASCAR Cup Series field are available for free as part of NASCAR Drive, the sanctioning body’s hub for live race-day video and real-time stats and information hosted on NASCAR.com and within the NASCAR Mobile App.

Fans can choose any driver’s in-car camera feed beginning with this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m. ET. The full-field in-car camera streams will remain a free, ad-supported offering for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and beyond.

“Our goal is to deliver an immersive experience for the most passionate fans in all of sports, no matter where they are,” said Tim Clark, NASCAR senior vice president and chief digital officer. “We know the significant role second screens play in the overall viewing experience, so to provide live video from inside every car and alongside leaderboards, performance data, pit stats, live betting odds, and more is something we’re excited about.”

For several years, NASCAR has offered live in-car streams for a select number of drivers each week across NASCAR Drive, Mobile App, and its social media platforms. Now, fans will have complete control over their full-field viewing experience with the ability to toggle between up to four streams at once. With a subscription to NASCAR’s Scanner product, fans can also listen to live audio from driver and team radio communications as well as the weekly radio broadcast.

“We’re fortunate to have tremendous people and partners who enable us to deliver this next-gen video experience to NASCAR fans all over the world,” said Steve Stum, NASCAR vice president of operations and technical production. “It’s no small feat to introduce something as ambitious as 40 live-streaming cameras inside these cars as they race side by side at speeds upward of 200 miles per hour.”

The expanded streaming offer is possible in part because of NASCAR’s new Next Gen race car, which was introduced at the start of the 2022 season. The Next Gen car design equipped every Cup Series car to accommodate a standard camera mount near the rearview mirror. The current system relies on a 1080p HD camera pointed forward out the front windshield, courtesy of NEP Group/Broadcast Sports International (BSI), that feeds live footage across Amazon Web Services (AWS) and directly into NASCAR Drive.

For more information or to tap into the action on race days, fans can visit nascar.com/drive.

NASCAR PR