Thursday, Sep 08

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Kansas Playoffs Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Thursday, Sep 08 7
No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet Camaro driver Daniel Suárez is just two points ahead of the final transfer position heading into Sunday's race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

Kansas is the second of the three Round of 16 races in the 2022 NASCAR playoffs. Four drivers will be eliminated at the end of the Round of 16 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 17.

Suárez has a simple strategy to make sure he stays above the cutoff line: do nothing different than he's been doing over the last two months.

That's because in the last 10 races only Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick (6) have more than Suárez's five top-five finishes. His Travis Mack-led team has been even better than those stats and his finishes indicate.

Suárez led 33 laps at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 7 before a caution after a green-flag pit stop pinned him a lap down. At Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 29 rain on the track led to an accident that eliminated Suárez as he led the field.

A speeding penalty combined with an untimely caution saw Suárez fall from fourth to the back of the pack in the first playoff race at Darlington on Sunday night.

A little luck and he's sitting even higher in the points.

So with that success, the 30-year-old Monterrey, Mexico driver says doing the same things in the playoffs that his team has done in recent weeks, minus any mistakes, is the key to playoff success.

The USA Network will televise Sunday's race in Kansas at 3 p.m. EDT.

 

2022 Playoff Standings Before Race 2 of 3 in Round of 16
 
 

 

Follow Daniel Suárez in USA's "Race for the Championship"

Ever wondered what Daniel Suárez's life is like behind the wheel of a race car, at his home, in his race shop, in his car?

Here is the show to find out.

USA Network will air “Race For The Championship,” a new unscripted series about the drivers and teams of the NASCAR Cup Series, on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The series will give a behind-the-scenes look at the elite drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Documenting the lives of the sport’s best on and off the track, viewers will get a rare glimpse of what it takes to balance personal relationships with the pressure to perform. Packed with action, heart and drama, this exhilarating series will offer up a taste of what it’s really like to partake in the world’s top level of stock car racing. Watch as the drivers are pushed mentally and physically to their limits, navigating a NASCAR season unlike any other – with a new car, new tracks and new challenges – for their chance to make history.

Over 10 episodes, “Race for the Championship” will tell the story of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season and playoffs.

Suárez and other drivers attended the world premiere of the series last Thursday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

 

 

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet

What are your thoughts going into Kansas?

"We are ready. We had a really fast car at Darlington Sunday. I made a mistake (speeding on pit road) and you can't have that. We have some things to clean up, but if we are as fast at every playoff race as we were in Darlington then we are going to be fine."

How does it feel to be part of the playoffs?

“It feels nice, but honestly it feels normal. I believe that I belong here. When you have a team like the one I have, I feel like it’s more like a must to be in this position.

"I think we’re in a great position. I have an amazing team behind me. Trackhouse Racing has done a tremendous job this year. We have to continue to evolve. It’s the most important part of the season, of course. We have to continue to do the same thing that we’ve been doing and continue to get better.”

Can anyone win the championship in 2022?

“Yeah, I think so. If it was last year, I would tell you ‘this guy is going to win it or this guy is going to win it’ because the gaps were so big. With this car, if you’re telling me who is going to win any race and you get it right, I’ll give you a thousand dollars (laughs). I don’t think you’re going to get it right. There is not one guy.. anyone can be good. I love that about this car. It’s unpredictable. Everyone has an opportunity."
 

Justin Marks, Founder and Owner of Trackhouse Racing

"What has allowed us to be in this position is the work and dedication that each and every member of this organization has tirelessly put in nearly every day of the company’s existence. It does not sit lightly with me. I continue to be humbled and awed by the fact that over 130 people have trusted this project’s vision with their careers, their time, and their lives. It is a debt that I will never fully be able to comprehend."

Trackhouse Racing PR

