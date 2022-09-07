Chastain Looking for Another Strong Kansas Run

Four of the 16 playoff drivers will be eliminated from championship contention after the the Sept. 17 race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Chastain is eighth in the standings and 15 points ahead of the final transfer position. A win Sunday automatically advances the No. 1 team into the Round of 12 that begins at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 25.

Chastain already has two wins in 2022 - Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27 and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24, 10 top-fives, 14 top 10s and 584 laps led.

His Chevrolet showed winning speed in Darlington Sunday night in the opening race of the playoffs. Chastain was running in the top-five when an issue caused two unexpected pit stops trapping the driver multiple laps down. He was able to make up all but one lap and recovered to finish 20th.

On Saturday at Kansas, Chastain will pilot the No. 48 Chevrolet for Big Machine Racing in the Xfinity Series.

Before making his way to the track, Chastain will visit the AdventHealth Shawnee Mission campus in Merriam, Kansas to help distribute teddy bears to the children.

USA Network will broadcast Saturday's Xfinity race at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday's Cup race at 3 p.m. ET.