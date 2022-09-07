No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

TRUEX AT KANSAS: Martin Truex Jr. is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Kansas Speedway. The Mayetta, New Jersey native swept the track’s races during his 2017 championship campaign. Overall, Truex has posted six consecutive top-10 finishes and 10 top-10s in his past 11 starts at the 1.5-mile track. When the Cup Series traveled to Kansas in May, Truex started ninth and finished sixth.

Martin Truex Jr. is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Kansas Speedway. The Mayetta, New Jersey native swept the track’s races during his 2017 championship campaign. Overall, Truex has posted six consecutive top-10 finishes and 10 top-10s in his past 11 starts at the 1.5-mile track. When the Cup Series traveled to Kansas in May, Truex started ninth and finished sixth. DARLINGTON RECAP: Truex finished 31st in last Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway after a mechanical issue ended the No. 19 team’s night early. Prior to the misfortune, Truex raced his way from 17th to finish fifth in stage one and second in stage two. As the night progressed, the Bass Pro Camry continued to improve and Truex was leading the race by more than five seconds with less than 40 laps remaining before the untimely trouble.

Truex finished 31st in last Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway after a mechanical issue ended the No. 19 team’s night early. Prior to the misfortune, Truex raced his way from 17th to finish fifth in stage one and second in stage two. As the night progressed, the Bass Pro Camry continued to improve and Truex was leading the race by more than five seconds with less than 40 laps remaining before the untimely trouble. BASS PRO SHOPS: A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend at Kansas Speedway. Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more.

A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend at Kansas Speedway. Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. RED, WHITE, AND BLUE: Truex’s No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Camry will feature a red, white, and blue design for this weekend’s race to recognize the anniversary of September 11th and to honor the United States military, first responders, and Bass Pro Shops’ relationship with the United Service Organizations (USO).

Truex’s No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Camry will feature a red, white, and blue design for this weekend’s race to recognize the anniversary of September 11th and to honor the United States military, first responders, and Bass Pro Shops’ relationship with the United Service Organizations (USO). JGR AT KANSAS: Joe Gibbs Racing owns seven NASCAR Cup Series wins at Kansas Speedway. In 111 combined starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval, the organization has tallied 31 top-five finishes, 50 top-10s, three pole awards, and 1,380 laps led. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, and Tony Stewart have all taken JGR to victory lane at Kansas.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns seven NASCAR Cup Series wins at Kansas Speedway. In 111 combined starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval, the organization has tallied 31 top-five finishes, 50 top-10s, three pole awards, and 1,380 laps led. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, and Tony Stewart have all taken JGR to victory lane at Kansas. STRONG DAY AT KANSAS: When the Cup Series raced at Kansas Speedway earlier this season, Joe Gibbs Racing’s quartet flex its muscled. All four drivers finished inside the top six led by Kyle Busch in third. In addition to their race day success, Christopher Bell started the weekend off strong by capturing the pole.

When the Cup Series raced at Kansas Speedway earlier this season, Joe Gibbs Racing’s quartet flex its muscled. All four drivers finished inside the top six led by Kyle Busch in third. In addition to their race day success, Christopher Bell started the weekend off strong by capturing the pole. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway begins, Sunday, September 11, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

What do you expect going back to Kansas this weekend?

“I think it’s going to be a good race. The last time there, it seemed like we were able to move around and run all over the place so that makes it a lot of fun to drive. We had a really strong car there and just got messed up a little bit on pit road and lost our track position, but we were able to drive back to the front a few times. I think we’re better in every aspect of the team and that will give us a good shot on Sunday.”

TRD PR