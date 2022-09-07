LoJack to Partner with Zeigler Auto Group, Josh Bilicki for Three Races in 2022

Spire Motorsports announced today that leading stolen vehicle recovery and connected-car solution – LoJack – will partner with Zeigler Auto Group aboard Josh Bilicki’s No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for three NASCAR Cup Series races in 2022, beginning with the September 17 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.



LoJack will also be featured aboard Bilicki’s Chevy Camaro later in the season at the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway and again for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



In 2022, LoJack joined Solera’s product portfolio suite after Spireon was acquired by Solera.



“This multi-race sponsorship is indicative of LoJack’s longstanding relationship with Zeigler Auto Group,” said Alberto Cairo, Solera's Managing Director of Vehicle and Fleet solutions. “We’re excited about this continued partnership and the opportunities that have come with it.”



The LoJack-Zeigler partnership initially started with Zeigler’s desire to combat increased theft that occurred during the COVID pandemic. Once the Zeigler team learned more about LoJack’s “make money, save money, retain customers” solution, they quickly enabled sales and asset management efficiency through the LoJack dealer app while also driving profit and retention through the F&I (finance and insurance) office and post-sale marketing via the LoJack consumer app.



“We are proud to expand our ongoing partnership with the Zeigler organization through this exciting sponsorship,” said Brian Skutta, Spireon’s President of Automotive. “It is a testament to the way our teams have been able to work together to tackle business challenges while driving incremental profit and efficiency. We truly appreciate the confidence Aaron Zeigler, Sam D’Arc and Josh Bilicki have in LoJack and want to thank the Zeigler team for how we’ve been able to reach new heights together.”



“Zeigler Auto Group’s partnership with LoJack, on and off the track, shows the strong, ongoing commitment to our customers by offering added security functionality and peace of mind that only LoJack can provide,” said Aaron Zeigler, President of Zeigler Automotive Group. “LoJack provides our customers with state-of-the-art technology while steering positive relationships through industry-leading security and connection systems.”



Bilicki, a Richfield, Wis., native has been a regular on NASCAR’s premier circuit for the last several seasons, while also making select starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The 27-year-old veteran racer logged a season best 16th-place finish in the March 20 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.



“It’s exciting to see the partnership between LoJack and Zeigler Auto Group come together at the racetrack,” said Bilicki. “LoJack products are installed in every vehicle Zeigler sells so this program is an authentic extension of that relationship. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is always a fan favorite, so we’re thrilled to kick things off at the ‘Last Great Coliseum.’ Even better, we get to race the LoJack/Zeigler Auto Group Chevy Camaro again later this season at Texas and Homestead.”



The Bass Pro Shops Night Race from Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live on USA Saturday, September 17 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 29th of 36 races on the 2022 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR