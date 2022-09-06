Kyle Busch From Hate to Love at Kansas Speedway

Kyle Busch’s relationship with Kansas Speedway in Kansas City has been well documented over the years. The 1.5-mile oval started as a miserable experience for the Las Vegas native, capped by three consecutive DNFs (did not finish) in 2012 and 2013. But his initial hatred for the track slowly turned into love, particularly over his last 15 races there, during which he’s netted 10 top-five finishes and 12 top-10s. He’ll look to add to that consistency when he returns for Sunday’s second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The Kansas oval was built in 2001 and originally featured a constant 15 degrees of banking in the turns. But it underwent a massive renovation project leading into its October 2012 event. The changes included repaving of the existing track surface, reconfiguration of the oval, and the addition of a new infield road course. The oval’s geometric shape also was changed to feature variable banking of 17 to 20 degrees in the turns.

To say that Busch didn’t take well to the new surface would be quite the understatement. From October 2012 to 2013, he had the aforementioned three consecutive DNFs there – with accidents in all three that rendered him with results 31st, 38th and 34th, respectively. Feeling snakebit on the new Kansas surface, Busch and his M&M’S team took a different approach starting with the April 2014 race by starting from scratch with a brand new car. They attacked Kansas with the hopes that a fresh outlook would produce vastly different results. While a pit-road speeding penalty cost them precious track position and an even better finish in the race, the result and effort was much different than the three previous trips. Instead, they were competitive enough to turn the corner in terms of results. In the October 2014 race, Busch brought home his first-ever Kansas Cup Series top-five. Again, the 2015 and 2019 Cup Series champion has never cared much for moral victories. However, the momentum kickstarted by his first Kansas top-five has remained to this day. Finally, with the surface starting to wear, Kansas has become a place much more agreeable to Busch’s driving style as he brought home his first victory there in NASCAR’s top series in May 2016, putting an exclamation point on the aforementioned strong runs there. Busch added another Kansas win in the spring of 2021, and in his last 15 races there has three finishes outside the top-10. In last weekend’s opening race of the 2022 playoffs, Busch and his M&M’S team put in a performance befitting a two-time Cup Series champion. Busch won a stage and led a race-high 155 laps and was sitting in the lead with just over 20 laps to go when his engine expired, leaving him with a disappointing 30th-place finish. He heads to Kansas to tackle the second of three Round of 16 races, Busch sits 11th in the playoff standings, eight points above the 12th-place cutline to advance to the next round. So as Busch heads back to the Heartland of America with plenty of love for the 1.5-mile oval, he would love nothing more than to bring home his is third career Cup Series win there that would automatically advance him and his M&M’S team into the Round of 12.