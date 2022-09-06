Goodyear Fast Facts -- Kansas

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 28 – 267-laps / 400.5 milesKansas Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Kansas City, Kan.Fast Facts for September 10-11, 2022 Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race

(8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5186; Right-side -- D-5190

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,254 mm (88.74 in.); Right-side -- 2,279 mm (89.72 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 20 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi;

Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 46 psi

Storyline – Goodyear keeps up with Cup teams by updating tire constructions: Since the Next Gen car debuted in February, NASCAR Cup teams have gone to work on figuring it out and gaining performance. Goodyear has kept up with those developments through evaluating the on-track racing, as well as additional testing. The tire maker held test sessions at both Charlotte Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway this spring and brought forward a construction update to its tires for the intermediate speedways, having seen on track how the speeds and loads on the new car have changed from the previous generation’s.

“We obviously started 2022 with a new car, and all those involved in the sport have learned a lot over the ensuing months,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “The loads generated on this Next Gen car are quite different than the past, so we evaluated what we saw early in the season and designed some construction updates that we were able to test on track before we unveiled the right side enhancements at the Pocono and Michigan races earlier this summer. We had good feedback from the drivers throughout the process and have had good results on the track since. The combination we are running at Kansas this week, which will also be run at Texas and Las Vegas, introduces a left side construction enhancement to be paired with that right-side already introduced. This combination was confirmed in testing at Charlotte in early August.”

Notes – Updated tire set-up for Cup cars at Kansas: Having moved to an 18-inch bead diameter tire for 2022, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series at Kansas this weekend . . . these are two different tire codes than what Cup teams ran at Kansas in May . . . compared to that earlier race, there are construction updates to both the left- and right-side tires . . . this right-side tire code debuted at Pocono in July . . . Cup teams will run this same tire set-up at both Texas and Las Vegas later in the playoffs . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2022.

NASCAR Xfinity Series -- Race No. 25 -- 200 laps / 300 miles

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – Race No. 19 -- 134 laps / 201 milesKansas Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Kansas City, Kan.Fast Facts for September 9-10, 2022 Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials Set limits: Xfinity: 6 sets for the event; Truck: 5 sets for the event Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6110; Right-side -- D-6112

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,225 mm (87.60 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 18 psi; Left Rear -- 18 psi;

Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi

Notes – Xfinity, Trucks on established tire set-up at Kansas: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Kansas this week . . . this is the same tire set-up Truck teams ran at Kansas in May . . . this is also the same combination of left- and right-side tires these teams have run at Las Vegas (both series), Texas (both series) and Michigan (Xfinity only) earlier this season . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, Truck teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Kansas . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

