Post-Race Report | Darlington Raceway

|
Cook Out Southern 500
|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
Start: 14th
Stage 1 Finish: 21st
Stage 2 Finish: 24th
Finish: 19th
"We had a super fast LeafFilter Chevy all night – Probably the best car we have had all year. We were just never able to get to the front to contend. I don’t think the finish reflects the gains we made, but we will take it."
- Justin Haley
|
Daniel Hemric, No. 16 AG1 Camaro ZL1
Start: 24th
Stage 1 Finish: 30th
Stage 2 Finish: 23rd
Finish: 23rd
|
"Unfortunately, the handling of our AG1 Camaro was too far off during the first few runs. We made some huge gains on balance with about 150 laps to go, and by the end of the night, we were running times similar to the top 10. The pit sequence just didn’t go our way during the final stage to help get us back on the lead lap."
- Daniel Hemric
|
Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet
Start: 19th
Stage 1 Finish: 16th
Stage 2 Finish: 9th
Finish: 3rd
"All of us at Kaulig Racing are in it together. We have to do everything we can to get great finishes and maximize our days. We were probably a 15th-place car through practice qualifying. My crew chief, Bruce, made an adjustment on it we got it actually pretty good that that final longer run. Of course, you'd like to be in victory lane or contending for victories, but that was a hell of an effort."
- AJ Allmendinger
|
Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet
Start: 9th
Stage 1 Finish: 11th
Stage 2 Finish: 16th
Finish: 12th
"I felt like we had a lot of potential today, I just didn't realize our car was awfully tight. It wasn't until the last stage that I could work around it. On the last restart, I just fired off too tight and gave up a few spots."
- Landon Cassill
|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet
Start: 10th
Stage 1 Finish: 14th
Stage 2 Finish: 13th
Finish: 13th
“It was really long weekend here at Darlington. I’m proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing. We might not have the speed and balance to show, but there is no lack of effort. Everyone is working long hours and putting all of our brain power together the most we can. We just haven't quite been able to figure it out yet. We will keep pushing."
- Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing PR