McDowell Notches Top-10, Gilliland Fights Grip in Darlington

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com team brought home a career-best 11th top-10 finish on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway. Dropping as low as 15th during the 500-mile race, McDowell raced inside the top-10 all evening long, collecting stage points in stage two. With the laps winding down, a few late race cautions allowed the No. 34 team to come down pit road for fresh tires to gain valuable track position en route to a sixth-place finish. "We had a really fast FR8 Auctions Ford Mustang," said McDowell. We were really good on the long run, but honestly we just needed to execute a little bit better on pit road. We just lost a few spots each time and then had to pass those cars back and lose a little bit of momentum, but Darlington is a tough place. Running 500 miles here is just tough and to run as competitive as we did all night and run up front I’m really proud of the effort, but I’m not surprised, either. We’ve had speed. We’ve been fast. We’ve had a lot of top 10s this year. That was probably one of our better performances on what I would call a mile-and-a-half style racetrack, so we’re making good gains. Everything is good and in a positive direction, so I’m thankful to get out of here. We had a couple close calls like you would image in a 500-mile race, but I’m proud of the effort." FRM will race this weekend with both the NASCAR Trucks and Cup Series at Kansas Speedway.