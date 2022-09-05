RCR NCS Post Race Report: Daytona-2

“We were battling a lot tonight in the Lenovo Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway. My cool suit went out, I was battling a tight race car, and I even needed a pep talk from my crew chief and spotter at one point during the race. I just couldn’t quite put the whole race together. I feel like I didn’t do a good job getting into the box tonight. I was a little inconsistent, so I wish I could have been better there. Last time we were here, I felt like I was pretty good at that, so I just got to figure out what changed. There’s always something to be learned. All things considered, it turned out okay. At one point we were in a pretty tight spot. I think Ty Gibbs, Austin Cindric and myself got sandwiched together off of the wall in Turn 4, so to rebound like we did and get third out of it was a really good night. It’s what we needed in the NASCAR Playoffs. Certainly, when you’re that close and one spot away on the restart from having the lead it stinks. We’ll head to Kansas and try for a win.” -Tyler Reddick