Burton Qualifies 28th at Darlington

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang are set to start Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway from 28th place.



Burton, driving the No. 21 Ford in the Wood Brothers’ 100th Cup race at the Lady in Black, toured the track in qualifying at 165.654 miles per hour.



He was 11th fastest in Saturday’s Cup Series practice session with a best lap at 165.181 mph, which he turned on the first of the 24 laps he ran in the session.



Sunday’s race, which will see the No. 21 Mustang celebrating 50 years of Motorcraft and honoring long-time Ford employee Terri Barricello on Labor Day weekend, is scheduled to get the green flag just after 6 p.m., with TV coverage on USA Network.



Stage breaks are planned for Laps 115 and 230.

WBR PR