NCS: Joey Logano to start on pole for Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

After starting on the pole in spring event at Darlington Raceway Joey Logano was able to sweep the poles in 2022 to start on the front row once again for tomorrow night’s Southern 500. The last time the pole was swept at Darlington was back in 1992 when Sterling Marlin was able to do it.

Logano with a lap time of 29.181 at 168.521 mph was good enough to take it over Christopher Bell who was tracking at one point to run for the pole but lost it on the final lap to end up second with a lap time of 29.190 at 168.469 mph.

Byron, Reddick, Ky. Busch, Cindric Larson Wallace Blaney and McDowell would round out the top-10.

Suarez was the only playoff driver that was unable to qualify due to multiple failures to start in 36th. Suarez will also be penalized with a pass-through penalty tomorrow night once the green flag falls further putting the driver of the No. 99 at a disadvantage.

Former Southern 500 winners Hamlin, Truex and Harvick will start 10th, 17th, and 18th respectively.

Tomorrow night’s Southern 500 from Darlington Raceway will roll off just at 6:00 p.m. on USA Network.