Petty GMS Race Preview: Darlington Raceway II

- Dillon at Darlington Raceway: Ty Dillon will make his eighth NASCAR Cup Series start at the track dubbed "Too Tough To Tame" in Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500. In seven previous Cup starts, Dillon has led eight laps, and earned his best finish of 12th place at the track in May.

Additionally, Dillon has made seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Darlington, where he has accumulated three top-10 finishes, earning his best series result of fifth place during the 2014 race. In total, the veteran has ran over 3,200 laps on the unique 1.336-mile layout.

- High Tech Partnership: Dillon's No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will feature some vibrant new colors as the team has partnered with EG3 Technologies to serve as his primary sponsor this weekend. The company is headquartered on the Petty GMS campus in Statesville, NC, and was formed when Spencer Gallagher made the transition from racing as a NASCAR driver to pursuing entrepreneurship opportunities.

- About EG3 Technologies: Founded in 2018, EG3 Technologies LLC is a privately held Small Business Enterprise (SBE) providing Part 145 Repair Capabilities, advanced hybrid manufacturing, and electro-mechanical design/assembly solutions for government agencies and businesses that have requirements for extreme performance and reliability. EG3’s founding vision came through the observations and experiences of its creators, which underscored the need for an agile organization that can provide business and government agencies with rapid development of the innovative, high-performance solutions they rely on. EG3’s entry into the marketplace has been received with accolades, with multiple customer testimonies to the high standards of their innovation and execution, as well as their exceptional communication and client responsiveness. Since 2020, EG3 has created dedicated Government and Large Business verticals to better address the needs of requirements of its large-scale clients.

- On a Roll: The month of August provided Dillon and the No. 42 team with a boost in confidence with four solid showings in a row. Top-20 results at Michigan International Speedway, Richmond Raceway, Watkins Glen International, and Daytona International Speedway have elevated the driver one spot in the points standings, with Ty now only seventeen points out to his nearest competitor in 28th.

- Running Double Duty: Dillon will be one of seven Cup Series drivers that will also compete in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway. This will be Ty's fourth NXS start of the season, as he is scheduled to drive Our Motorsports' No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro. Out of his three previous starts this season, Dillon's best result was a sixth place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

- From the Drivers Seat: In the spring race at Darlington, you were able to hold tough and had one of your best performances of the season. What do you look forward to in your return this week?

“Darlington is one of my favorite racetracks, if not my most favorite, that we go to. It makes a unique challenge for the drivers to race through all 500 miles, and I always look forward to having the opportunity of racing at one of the oldest, most historic venues in our sport. I think that we have a chance to continue our momentum at a track that I've ran well at in the past, so hopefully we will have our best day of the year yet.”