JTG Daugherty Racing's Partner Colgate-Palmolive Celebrates Workforce Appreciation Weekend at Darlington Raceway by recognizing Gary Lindsay

Celebrating exemplary employees confirms what they do is necessary for a company to thrive. This Labor Day weekend Darlington Raceway in partnership with NASCAR Cup Series teams are recognizing a deserving employee from their respective partner organization during an industry-wide initiative called “Workforce Appreciation Weekend.”

JTG Daugherty Racing worked with our partner Colgate-Palmolive Company to identify an employee they wanted to recognize. Gary Lindsay was quickly identified by the brand and has been named the “Workforce Appreciation Honorary Crew Member.”

“This is a nice industry-wide program where we are able to recognize an employee from the Colgate-Palmolive Company for going above and beyond to contribute to the success of the company,” No. 47 Kroger®/Irish Spring® Camaro driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said.

Lindsay, who is a Finishing Operation Technician from Tennessee, was a big winner of Colgate-Palmolive’s productivity initiative within one of their plants. His major responsibility is to drive efficiency and effectiveness of Colgate-Palmolive’s production lines at the U.S. toothpaste plant.

“When we read the requirements for the ‘Workforce Appreciation Honorary Crew Member,’ Gary Lindsay met the requirements to receive this honor,” said Jeff Cope, Associate Director of Customer Development at Colgate-Palmolive Company. “This is a clever initiative by Darlington Raceway and the NASCAR Cup Series teams to involve the brands. We’re also looking forward to seeing Irish Spring on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Kroger Camaro on track at Darlington Raceway.”

Lindsay has a big weekend ahead of him at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval before watching the 367-lap event. In addition to being an honorary crew member, he will be invited to a big cookout at Darlington Raceway, receive a tour of the Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum, and receive a gift from NASCAR and the track.

One more big item on the list is that Gary Lindsay’s name will be above the right-side door of the No. 47 Kroger/Irish Spring Camaro ZL1 during the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday, September 4th that airs on USA Network at 6 PM ET.

