NAPA/Chase Elliott Foundation Team Up for Desi9n to Drive

An Atlanta-area resident is snagging the spotlight thanks to NAPA Auto Parts and NASCAR driver Chase Elliott!

 

This year’s Desi9n to Drive program called on patients to submit drawings of their personal healthcare hero for a chance for it to be represented in a custom design makeover of Chase Elliott's driver uniform and No. 9 race car for the upcoming Cookout Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 4.

 

The winning entrant was Dani Gamel, a former patient at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Dani was diagnosed with leukemia in eighth grade. Her treatment at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta was intensive and after two and a half years of care, she was able to ring the bell having been declared cancer-free. While a patient at CHOA, Dani would have visits with facility dogs and looked forward to every single one. Their impact on her recovery was so monumental, she decided to honor their contribution with her Desi9n to Drive submission!

 

Her winning design – chosen by Chase Elliott himself – honors heroes in her own recovery – facility dogs! 

