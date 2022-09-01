NCS AT DARLINGTON: Team Chevy Advance

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1 How does it feel to be in the playoffs for your first time? "You know, I woke up on Monday morning and felt the same I have all year. I am glad about that because I was wondering if once Daytona was over if I would feel different because it’s the start of the playoffs. I feel like I've had a normal week so far and I'm staying in my routine. My routine is what has gotten me to this point, and I am looking forward to continuing that." Have you received advice from anyone on how to handle the playoffs? "I've gotten a lot of advice and a lot of opinions from people that genuinely want to help. I'm not going to make major changes though. There's things I would like to clean up and make better, but ideally, the most egregious thing we do out of the ordinary this week is have a team lunch to kick off the playoffs." Darlington is one of your better tracks, maybe even your best track. How does that make you feel about this weekend and it being the first race of the playoffs? "Driving the 2.5 hours home back to Mooresville after Darlington is frustrating because you realize that you could've won if a couple of things went different or if you would would've asked for this one adjustment. In my experience, I think about how I've over driven Darlington. You really do have to go slow to go fast, but as a racecar driver, that's hard to do. We had a fast car there in the spring but everyone has had time to work on their setups and we'll have to go there and perform again." AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BETMGM CAMARO ZL1 What are your thoughts on Darlington Raceway? “I’ve always loved Darlington Raceway. It’s a historic track and a lot of drivers and teams circle it at the beginning of the year as a place they would love to win at, myself included. We finished second at Darlington a couple of years ago. It’s a demanding track. Darlington is a place that falls off, so tire management becomes important, and I really like that. It’s nice that we're going to place that long run speed matters a bit.” Does making the NASCAR Playoffs give you a sense of validation? “I think every time you make the NASCAR Playoffs, it’s validation to yourself that you’re one of the guys. We’ve made it five times now. I don’t know how many years I’ve been doing this, but every time you’re not in it, it doesn’t feel good. You’re not going to the banquet at the end of the year. You feel like you let your guys down. You feel like you let your company down. For me, it’s everything. It feels good to get a chance to compete for a championship. I did feel like we should have been locked into the Playoffs earlier than this, but it doesn’t matter how you get in, you got in. 15 different winners this year. That’s a testament to this NextGen car and how competitive the field is. I don’t think there’s any other form of motorsports that has this type of competitiveness week-in and week-out. Take Watkins Glen, for instance, and the spread from first to 20th. You look at the time sheet, and you are holding your break for a hundredth to move you up five sports. It’s what the NASCAR Cup Series is supposed to be. It’s challenging. You never give up, and that’s been the theme of this season.” Now that you are locked into the NASCAR Playoffs, how do you feel about the first round? “Actually, the first round has historically been a good round for us on the No. 3 team. We’ve done a good job of upsetting some teams in that first round. Darlington Raceway is a good place for me, so it’s a great starting point. I think we finished second at that track the last time I was in the Playoffs, so I feel good about Darlington. We’ve got to improve on what we took there earlier this year. When those long runs happen at Darlington and the tires wear out, I feel like that’s some of the best driving I do. Kansas Speedway was a decent track for us earlier this year. We’re just going to have to go to work and work really, really hard on the SIM at Chevrolet and at RCR. It won’t be from a lack of effort over the next three weeks to progress and try to get another win.” KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Larson on Darlington Raceway and the Round of 16: "We had a really fast car last time before we had trouble. The first round has a lot of really good tracks for us. Darlington (Raceway), Kansas (Speedway) and Bristol (Motor Speedway). Those are honestly three of my best racetracks. I really like that round and hopefully we can do well in it and get some wins and get some bonus points. I have always run really well at Darlington, but have not gotten a win there yet. I finished second three times in a row before this year, so would love to be one spot better there and finally get that Darlington win that I have been close to getting." CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Daniels on the challenge of setting a car up for Darlington: "It drives me crazy trying to set the car up but Darlington (Raceway) is hands down my favorite track on the circuit with Bristol (Motor Speedway) probably close behind that. Darlington is such a challenge. The track itself, how to race it, how to run your own race, executing the pit stops and the green-flag strategy. Everything around Darlington is a true, gritty, racer-type feel to the track and race – it just has that aura. I enjoy it but I am pulling my hair out every second of the day trying to get it right, have a good plan and have a good car to do the things we need to do but that is part of what makes it fun." CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA / CHILDREN’S CAMARO ZL1 Elliott on this weekend’s "DESI9N TO DRIVE" paint scheme and program: "Partnering with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has been going on for about five years now, but last year was the first year we kind of brought it to life on track. That came through an opportunity with NAPA AUTO PARTS, which is my primary sponsor and has been a great partner. When you have a partner that is willing to give up its race to let someone design the car, get behind the foundation and try to make a difference in the community, I think that really says a lot. You don’t see that very often. I’m looking forward to having Dani, the young lady that designed the car, and her family at the track this weekend and hosting them. I’m hoping everyone loves that paint scheme as much as I do." Elliott on kicking off the playoffs in Darlington: "Darlington (Raceway) is the beginning of a long road ahead. A lot can happen in 10 weeks. A lot can happen in one race weekend, much less 10. So, you know, it’s baby steps and one weekend at a time. Darlington is that first stop and you want to try to get off on a good note and see where it takes you. We’re happy to have those 15 bonus points. We’ve never been in a position to have many bonus points going into the final 10. Hopefully, we can take those points we’ve accumulated and help us get through these rounds. Hopefully, we don’t need them, but if you do have a bad day, you have a little bit of something to fall back on which is always nice. I’m looking forward to getting going and seeing where we stack up this first week and where we need to go from there." WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1 Byron on his thoughts for the first race of the playoffs: "I’m optimistic heading back to Darlington (Raceway) for the second time this year. We had the speed we needed in the spring to be in the lead when it mattered. The fall race is always a challenge though when it comes to heat and the transition throughout the race. I’m confident in Rudy (Fugle) and my team, though, that we’ll be prepared for every scenario. Getting off on the right foot for the first race of the playoffs is crucial so you’re not feeling like you are trying to play catch-up throughout the round. If we put together solid races and control the factors we can control, I think we can end the race with a win or at least a good result, which will set us up well for the next two races." RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1 Fugle on what he expects from Sunday’s race: "We ran well in the spring race at Darlington (Raceway) but this weekend’s race will be about as different as can be. It’s a longer race for starters, so there will be a bigger emphasis on strategy, especially with how high tire fall off is there. Sunday’s race is going to be much hotter than it was earlier this year. I do think we have some good notes to work off of since this race starts in the daytime. The biggest thing will be making changes to keep up with the track as it transitions from day to night. I think whoever keeps up with those changes the best will be the ones who find themselves running up front towards the end. Hopefully that’s the No. 24 team and we can kick off the first race of the playoffs with a good run." TY DILLON, NO. 42 EG3 TECHNOLOGIES CAMARO ZL1 "Darlington is one of my favorite racetracks, if not my most favorite, that we go to. It makes a unique challenge for the drivers to race through all 500 miles, and I always look forward to having the opportunity of racing at one of the oldest, most historic venues in our sport. I think that we have a chance to continue our momentum at a track that I've ran well at in the past, so hopefully we will have our best day of the year yet." ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 Bowman on making the playoffs for a fifth consecutive year with Hendrick Motorsports: "I am super happy to make the playoffs again and I think it shows the strength of our organization. We have a lot of really smart people working on our cars and giving me the best equipment each weekend to go out there and compete for wins. Greg (Ives) and myself have made the playoffs every season we have been together, and I am looking forward to getting another shot to compete for a championship." GREG IVES, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 Ives on going into his last playoffs as a crew chief: "It’s bittersweet for me. Obviously, I have had a lot of success in the past, but this is my last shot to get a Cup Series championship. I think we have the team capable of contending every weekend and a driver that can get it done. We just have to continue to work hard, stay focused on each weekend and capitalize on every opportunity we get. I have enjoyed my career as a crew chief, and I will take in every moment as I close out this season." DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 JOCKEY CAMARO ZL1 After waiting since June, are you ready for the playoffs? "I am. Let's hammer down." What is your strategy? "I don't know if you have a strategy other than to do the same things you have been doing all year that got you to this place. You have to drive smart, learn as much as you can and make no mistakes." Are you entering the playoffs with momentum? "Things were looking good Sunday before the rain on the track in Daytona ended our race. We ran pretty good at Watkins Glen. My team has been improving all year so we feel very confident."