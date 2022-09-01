Keselowski, RFK Featured in Race for the Championship on USA Network

Brad Keselowski, the No. 6 team and RFK Racing will be featured in the upcoming series ‘Race for the Championship,’ which premieres tonight, Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.

The network’s new unscripted series will give a behind-the-scenes look at the elite drivers and team competing in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS). Documenting the lives of the sport’s best on and off the track, viewers will get a rare glimpse of what it takes to balance personal relationships with the pressure to perform.

Packed with action, heart and drama, this exhilarating series will offer up a taste of what it’s really like to partake in the world’s top level of stock car racing. Watch as the drivers are pushed mentally and physically to their limits, navigating a NASCAR season unlike any other – with a new car, new tracks and new challenges – for their chance to make history.

Spanning 10 episodes, ‘Race for the Championship’ will tell the story of the 2022 season and playoffs. The series will feature past champions and upcoming drivers, including RFK Racing Co-Owner and driver of the No. 6 Ford Mustang, Keselowski.

Keselowski and RFK will be featured in two separate episodes with the first slated for Thursday, Sept. 22 (Episode 4). It will focus on both the Bristol Dirt and Talladega races, while the second feature will come in Episode 7, slated to air Thursday, Oct. 13.

Keselowski returns to action this weekend at Darlington Raceway, which begins the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs and final 10-race run.

RFK Racing PR