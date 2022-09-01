2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Darlington Advance

Those victories enabled him to secure his first playoff berth in a year that included career highs in wins (2), top fives (10), top 10s (14) and laps led (583).

Chastain has been the sport's breakout driver on the breakout team in 2022. Trackhouse teammate Daniel Suárez, also visited victory lane for the first time this season and joins Chastain as a playoff rookie.

While Chastain and his Trackhouse teammates celebrate the season's success, they know a new season starts Sunday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway when the 10-race playoffs begin.

He knows every point will matter as four of the 16 drivers will be eliminated after the first three races. He couldn't pick a much better track to begin the playoffs. In the May Darlington race, the Worldwide Express driver led 26 laps before an accident ended his day prematurely.

He begins the playoffs with 2,020 points and ranks third out of 16 playoff drivers. He's 20 points behind first-place Chase Elliott and 20 points ahead of 16th-place Austin Dillon.

On Saturday at Darlington, Chastain will pilot the No. 48 for Big Machine Racing in the Xfinity Series. This marks Chastain's fourth Xfinity start this season. His three starts earlier this season were for DGM Racing with a best finish of fourth.

USA Network will broadcast Saturday's Xfinity race at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday night's Cup race at 6 p.m. ET.