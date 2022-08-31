EG3 Technologies Strengthens Partnership with Petty GMS and Ty Dillon

Today, Petty GMS officials announced a strengthening of partnership with EG3 Technologies and Ty Dillon, driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet. The new partner will first be showcased on Dillon's Camaro ZL1 this weekend in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Headquartered on the Petty GMS campus in Statesville, North Carolina, EG3 Technologies provides advanced hybrid-manufacturing and electro-mechanical design and assembly solutions for government agencies and businesses that have a requirement for extreme performance and reliability. Brian Sorel and Spencer Gallagher have lead the team of experts since its formation in 2018, when Gallagher made the transition from racing as a NASCAR driver to pursuing entrepreneurship opportunities.

Sorel was quoted with these remarks ahead of the announcement: "The partnership between EG3 Technologies and Petty GMS has been ever-evolving since our founding, and has been beneficial to both parties throughout the entire process. We have been able to supply the team with engineering parts manufactured in house, and at the same time, we've grown our operations by utilizing the team's facilities. Having the ability to enhance our partnership by showcasing it to the world means a great deal to us, and we are looking forward to seeing our colors on the track with Ty Dillon."

For Gallagher, this weekend will be a bit of a homecoming, as he plans on returning one of his favorite racetracks not as a driver, but as a partner. "Since 2018, I’ve been hard at work pursuing my dream of solving great problems with EG3 Technologies. Now that we’ve joined forces with Petty GMS, EG3 has grown by leaps and bounds into one of the foremost advanced manufacturing and design firms in the country. Utilizing groundbreaking technology and harnessing the brightest minds from America’s most inventive sport, EG3 has grown into its role as a bright new upstart, right along its sister Petty GMS."

There has been a lot to be proud of and look forward to heading into the start of the NASCAR Cup Series postseason at Darlington Raceway. Ty Dillon enters Sunday's event looking to repeat his success from the spring race, where the veteran finished in 12th position. Currently, the No. 42 Petty GMS team is on a hot streak of four top-20 finishes in a row.

"This weekend at Darlington will be a lot of fun as we partner up with EG3 Technologies. It's been really cool to see what Spencer, Brian, and their team have been able to accomplish with this venture, and having their business based on the team's campus really brings us all together as one. I believe that EG3 has the capability to grow and take on some projects that go way beyond racing, so having the opportunity to promote their company on our No. 42 Chevy will be a great experience." notes Dillon.

Fans can watch the No. 42 EG3 Technologies Chevrolet make its on-track debut this coming Sunday at 6:00 PM ET on the USA Network.

Petty GMS Racing PR