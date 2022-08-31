Christopher Bell - No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Darlington Raceway

No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL AT DARLINGTON RACEWAY: Christopher Bell will make his seventh NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Darlington Raceway in the No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD on Sunday. Bell had a strong run going earlier this year when an issue on pit road cost his track position, he raced his way back through the field to finish sixth. In 2021, Bell had strong runs going in both races, in the spring race of last year he had to pit under green with five laps remaining for a flat tire and in the fall race he started second in the final stage but had to pit for a loose wheel under green.

Christopher Bell will make his seventh NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Darlington Raceway in the No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD on Sunday. Bell had a strong run going earlier this year when an issue on pit road cost his track position, he raced his way back through the field to finish sixth. In 2021, Bell had strong runs going in both races, in the spring race of last year he had to pit under green with five laps remaining for a flat tire and in the fall race he started second in the final stage but had to pit for a loose wheel under green. BELL NXS AT DARLINGTON: Bell has two NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Darlington Raceway. Bell narrowly missed qualifying on the pole for each start, qualifying second both times and in 2019 he crossed the finish line fourth.

Bell has two NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Darlington Raceway. Bell narrowly missed qualifying on the pole for each start, qualifying second both times and in 2019 he crossed the finish line fourth. DAYTONA RECAP: Bell started lined up fifth at Daytona after rain washed out qualifying and the weather ultimately postponed the Saturday night race into a Sunday morning event. Bell spent most of stage one inside the top five and was running inside the top 10 with a few laps remaining when he was collected in an accident. The damage was too severe to continue, resulting in a 36 th -place finish.

Bell started lined up fifth at Daytona after rain washed out qualifying and the weather ultimately postponed the Saturday night race into a Sunday morning event. Bell spent most of stage one inside the top five and was running inside the top 10 with a few laps remaining when he was collected in an accident. The damage was too severe to continue, resulting in a 36 -place finish. ON THE CAR: Bell will carry the iconic purple colors of Yahoo! Sunday at Darlington. This is Yahoo!’s fourth race on the No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD and they will be featured on the car one more time in 2022 at Bristol.

Bell will carry the iconic purple colors of Yahoo! Sunday at Darlington. This is Yahoo!’s fourth race on the No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD and they will be featured on the car one more time in 2022 at Bristol. JGR AT DARLINGTON: JGR has claimed 10 NCS victories at Darlington. In 112 combined starts at the 1.366-mile oval, the organization has tallied 34 top-five finishes, 67 top-10s and 2,379 laps led. The championship-winning organization has two pole awards with an average start of 13.8 an average finish of 11.7.

JGR has claimed 10 NCS victories at Darlington. In 112 combined starts at the 1.366-mile oval, the organization has tallied 34 top-five finishes, 67 top-10s and 2,379 laps led. The championship-winning organization has two pole awards with an average start of 13.8 an average finish of 11.7. RACE INFO: The Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 4, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on USA, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Darlington was a really good race for me in the spring, I was in position to win it and the yellow came out in the middle of mixing up pit strategies and then we had a bad pit stop but ran really well there and I’m excited to go back. Our pit crew has been performing really well the second half of the season so I’m feeling really positive about it. I really enjoy Darlington, typically you get long green flag runs which is right up my alley, it’s a fun racetrack and my results in the past don’t tell the whole story. My results have been terrible but I’ve run really well there.”

JGR PR