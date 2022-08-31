Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Darlington Playoffs Advance

Suárez will be featured prominently in the opening episode as the Cup Series ventures out to Los Angeles in February to hold its first race at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
The series will give a behind-the-scenes look at the elite drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Documenting the lives of the sport’s best on and off the track, viewers will get a rare glimpse of what it takes to balance personal relationships with the pressure to perform. Packed with action, heart and drama, this exhilarating series will offer up a taste of what it’s really like to partake in the world’s top level of stock car racing. Watch as the drivers are pushed mentally and physically to their limits, navigating a NASCAR season unlike any other – with a new car, new tracks and new challenges – for their chance to make history.
Over 10 episodes, “Race for the Championship” will tell the story of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season and playoffs.
Suárez and other drivers will attend the world premiere of the series Thursday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which fans are invited to attend for free (space is limited) and can RSVP here.