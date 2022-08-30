No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

DAYTONA RECAP: Truex tied for the most points earned in last Sunday's race at Daytona International Speedway. He racked up 15 stage points early by finishing fifth in stage one and second in stage two. In the final segment, the No. 19 driver was involved in a multi-car accident on lap 102. The resulting damage hampered his efforts for the remainder of the race. Despite finishing eighth, Truex missed out on qualifying for the playoffs by a mere three points.

BASS PRO SHOPS: A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend at Darlington Raceway. Bass Pro Shops is North America's premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father's liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more.

JGR AT DARLINGTON: Joe Gibbs Racing owns 10 NASCAR Cup Series victories at Darlington Raceway. In 112 combined starts at the historic egg-shaped oval, the organization has tallied 34 top-five finishes, 67 top-10s, two pole awards, and 2,379 laps led. Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, and Bobby Labonte join Truex on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane at Darlington.

TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway begins Sunday, September 4, at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

What is the team’s mindset not being in the Playoffs as you go to Darlington?

“Obviously we’re disappointed. We haven’t had a great season by our standards, but it has still been a good year overall. We just haven’t been able to get a win and that cost us. Very disappointing because there are a lot of good tracks for us in this stretch. We’re not going to quit by any means. We have a lot of pride and we’re still here to win races. Darlington is a good track for us. We ran well there in the spring. I have a lot of confidence we’ll go there and run well this weekend and have a shot at it.”

JGR PR