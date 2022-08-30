Brad Keselowski | Darlington II Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

The traditional weekend schedule returns this weekend with practice and qualifying on deck for Saturday in group format, which will determine Sunday’s lineup.

Keselowski at Darlington

Keselowski makes his 18 th Cup start at Darlington on Sunday. He has eight top-10s and five top-five finishes in 17 starts with a 12.4 overall average finish.

Cup start at Darlington on Sunday. He has eight top-10s and five top-five finishes in 17 starts with a 12.4 overall average finish. Keselowski won the fall race back in 2018, one of his five top fives overall at the track Too Tough to Tame. He’s coming off a P7 finish last fall, and finished 34 th this spring after a crash 166 laps in.

this spring after a crash 166 laps in. Keselowski does have three poles at Darlington – 2015, 2020, 2021 – with a 10.2 average starting position and 11 starts inside the top-10.

He also made seven Xfinity Series starts with one win (2018) and three top-10s.

Matt McCall at Darlington

McCall is set for his 12 th Cup race on the box at Darlington where he has a 14.2 average finish with six top-10s.

Cup race on the box at Darlington where he has a 14.2 average finish with six top-10s. He and Kurt Busch teamed up for four top-10s in the last seven races, including a P6 finish last fall. His best finish of third came with Busch in the spring 2020 race.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Darlington:

“Darlington is one of the more challenging tracks we go to in just how hard it is to maintain and maneuver each corner perfectly for a lot of laps. It’s a long race, and having the right handling and perfect entry and exit means everything. Our focus is on improving each day over these last 10 races, and continuing to make strides to set ourselves up for more success now and in the future.”

On the Car

Kohler returns for its 10th primary race this season. Kohler is the anchor partner for the No. 6 team throughout the 2022 campaign, and will be the primary in 14 races after initially joining the RFK partner family in 2021 with eight events on the No. 6 team.

RFK PR