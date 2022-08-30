Feeding America/Wow Wow Classic Waffles Racing: Cole Custer Darlington Advance

You’re welcoming back Wow Wow Classic Waffles and Feeding America® to the team this weekend and are showcasing an honorary crew chief with a passion for feeding people in need. Talk about that. “We’ve been able to do some really cool things through our partnership with Wow Wow Classic Waffles and Feeding America, and we want to welcome Erinn Rowe to the team this weekend as we honor the American workforce on Labor Day weekend. It’s been eye-opening to see how many in our area need help and we’ve been able to provide meals for many families through the work we’ve done, but we need help. There are so many ways to help and it doesn’t take much to make a difference for the many families out there who are in need. It’s been really cool to get involved with the food banks and pack bags for local schools and the community. It gives you a great mindset because volunteering is something I wish I did more of before and now it’s something that I’m doing as often as I can. It’s definitely rewarding to see the people that you’re helping in your community.” Does it open your eyes to people who are less fortunate than you? “Yeah, for sure. That’s what it’s all about. We get so wrapped up in our own lives and our own problems. You’re able to help out people who really need it in our community, so it’s something that has been really cool to get involved with and I’m really looking forward to doing even more of it in the future.” Darlington is one of the trickiest tracks in the Cup Series. How do you approach racing on “The Track Too Tough To Tame?” “I would say Darlington is one track that I always look forward to. It’s one of those races that every driver looks forward to because of the challenge behind it and how much you can do as a driver. There are so many different lanes you can work and you’re running right up against the wall. It’s just a driver’s racetrack and I feel there’s not one guy who doesn’t feel excited when they hear Darlington is coming up.” This weekend marks the beginning of the Cup Series playoffs for 16 of your fellow competitors. Do you feel the playoffs are a good way to determine a champion? “It’s how we play the game. I don’t know how else to say it. I think it generates a lot of excitement. I think it’s a lot like other sports where we have playoffs and I think it’s always been good. In all sports, you have times where the best team doesn’t win the whole thing, doesn’t win the championship. That happens in our sport, too. It’s just part of it. Our sport is a little bit unique because we do race at different tracks and things can happen. Some teams are better at certain tracks than others, but at the same time it’s the game you play. We have a playoff system and I think it’s been great for the sport in having a lot of excitement and you just have to make it happen those last 10 races.” TSC PR