CHEVROLET RACING: Eight Chevrolet Drivers Set For 2022 NCS Playoffs

· In the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular season, Chevrolet scored a manufacturer-leading 15 wins, recorded by eight drivers from three different Chevrolet teams.

--> With all eight of those drivers clinching a berth in this season’s 16-driver NCS playoffs by virtue of a win; Chevrolet drivers occupy 50 percent of the playoff field.

· Since the debut of the 16-driver playoff field and elimination rounds to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2014; at least five Chevrolet drivers were represented in the playoffs each season.

--> The 2022 season marks the fourth time since the format’s debut in 2014 that Chevrolet has accounted for at least 50 percent of the playoff field, with a manufacturer-high nine drivers taking playoff positions in 2015.