Petty GMS Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway II

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Unfortunately, we didn’t get to finish the race today, but all-in-all, we executed our plan well in our Thorntons Camaro, and were right where we thought we needed to be when the rain was coming. We put ourselves in a position to win the race, and just got caught up in a crash in the rain. I thought I was going to make it through it, but just kinda got clipped at the end.

I’m happy with the way the strategy played out to run inside the top-three when everyone in the field thought it mattered. It’s not a great finish, but not a bad day either. That’s our fourth top-20 finish in a row, so we definitely have some good momentum. We’re really building, and it’s good to see our team gelling, because it takes time, but we are certainly moving in the right direction.”