Daytona International Speedway Post-Race Report

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Start: 16th Stage 1 Finish: 14th Stage 2 Finish: 37th Finish: 19th "Daytona was an up-and-down night for us. I made a late block on the No. 9 car, which ultimately led to ending our night and many others’ early. You hate to see so many torn up cars, but I believe all of us racers understand the risk you take, as the laps diminish at these places, to put yourself and your team in a position to win. The winners of these races are determined by the outcome of these blocks, the timing of those blocks, and a 50/50 shot of coming out of those blocks crashed, or possibly with the energy to make the move to win. At the end of the day, that’s what matters! Having a chance & taking that chance, I can be okay with the outcome good or bad." - Daniel Hemric