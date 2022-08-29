RCR NCS Post Race Report: Daytona-2

|
“Man, I can’t believe it, we’re in the Playoffs! There was a lot going on there getting into Turn 1 with the No. 2 (Austin Cindric). I was afraid that if I waited too long somebody would wreck behind us, so I wanted to go ahead and get the lead. We were able to get it. I had a big run to him and then I had my teammate, Tyler Reddick, back there. I knew we were in good shape there to the end. Tyler did a good job checking up any kind of run, just a little too much push there and I got him loose. I felt like I had good teammates and Chevrolet behind me. If I could get the lead, the No. 2 would not be able to hold onto the draft. We've done it in practice enough to know that you'll lose the tail and it's hard to get back to it. It's crazy. You just never give up and have faith. We had some tough finishes this year, like Charlotte. I beat myself up over that. I made a good move and just didn't finish it off. Today we finished it off. I'm so proud of these guys and I'm so happy we got to celebrate today in Victory Lane. I have to thank my family, friends, teammate, all my partners, everyone at RCR and ECR, it wouldn't have been possible without them. Crazy faith!”
-Austin Dillon