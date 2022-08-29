RCR NCS Post Race Report: Daytona-2

“Those last 21 laps after the red flag were crazy. Because we had to pit before pit road was open, before the rain came; I never got to line up behind all the lead lap cars when they started to pull up for the restart. I knew I was going to have to try really, really hard on that restart. Just had to fight really, really hard when everyone singled out and there weren’t many cars left at the end there. I was just trying to get to Austin Dillon. I knew he was going to need some allies there at the end of the race to go make the move on the No. 2. As it just kind of turned out, he didn’t really use his teammates for that move, but after everything kind of happened with the second pack catching us, I was really glad to be on his rear bumper to pretty much keep anyone from really creating that energy to pass the lead car. A lot of energy comes from that second car and when you have a teammate in that position to be that car absorbing those runs, you can really kind of control what is happening in front of you. I didn’t have a lot of experience drafting with this Next Gen car at either Daytona or Talladega and in the Playoffs that can be really important. We now have a better understanding of that so that was a good accomplishment today. I'm really happy for my teammate and excited that we get to head into the Playoffs together." -Tyler Reddick