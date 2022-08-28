Transcripts: Martin Truex Jr. Pit Road Interview - Daytona International Speedway

Q. The 19 of Martin Truex will not make the Playoffs. Martin, you were afraid it would be slow. What did you experience out there?

MARTIN TRUEX JR.: Just not fast enough to keep up with those guys. We got the restart we need and got into a decent spot there. Just couldn't keep up. I was wide open the whole last run there. It's a shame. It stinks.

But, you know, just too much damage to have enough speed to do what we needed to do.

Q. The margin is three points. That's all it is. I know that's hard to face now.

MARTIN TRUEX JR.: Yeah, I mean, it is. Hindsight is always 20/20. We gave away plenty of points throughout the season, but it is what it is.

NASCAR PR