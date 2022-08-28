CHEVROLET NCS AT DAYTONA: Daniel Suarez Accident Quote

WHAT DO YOU DO.. DO YOU STOP IT BEFORE IT RAINS?

“We knew the rain was coming.. it was raining next door. It was just a matter of time. Why would we wait for that.. I don’t know. Maybe I’m a little biased because I was in the front, but there’s nothing you can do. Sometimes you are running 200 mph and you’re able to turn left. And then you see a few drops hard and you’re just spinning.”

DO YOU THINK THEY SHOULD HAVE CALLED CARS TO PIT ROAD EARLIER?

“I feel like they have a lot of technology to know that the rain is very, very close. I don’t think it’s hard to not put us in that position.”

