RCR Event Preview - Daytona International Speedway

Richard Childress Racing’s history at Daytona International Speedway ... Dating back to 1976, Richard Childress Racing has won 11 poles and collected six points-paying victories at the most-storied racetrack on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit. RCR owns three DAYTONA 500 wins (Dale Earnhardt - 1998, Kevin Harvick - 2007, Austin Dillon - 2018), three Coke Zero Sugar 400 trophies (Earnhardt - 1990, 1993 and Harvick - 2010) and 15 qualifying races, including Austin Dillon’s victory in 2021 plus a record 10-consecutive victories with Earnhardt (1990 - 1999).
RCR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona ... In addition to RCR's NASCAR Cup Series success at Daytona International Speedway, the organization has five NASCAR Xfinity Series victories most recently with Austin Hill in 2022. NASCAR Hall of Fame members Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2002) and Tony Stewart (2013) have won with RCR at Daytona, plus Kevin Harvick (2007), and Austin Dillon (2015 fall race). RCR has won the pole position in six of the last seven NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Daytona where qualifying was held. The impressive streak began with Ty Dillon’s pole-winning run in 2016. Other drivers who have kept the streak alive: Brandon Jones (2017), Daniel Hemric (2018), Tyler Reddick (2019), and Myatt Snider (2020).
Introducing the Carolina Cowboys ... Driven by the same passion for performance that guides his race team, Richard Childress’ latest endeavor brings Professional Bull Riding to the Carolinas. The Carolina Cowboys represent Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in the PBR Team Series, an elite new league featuring the world’s top bull riders in games that began in July 2022. The team is operated by Richard Childress Racing with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon serving as General Manager. The fifth game of the inaugural PBR Team Series season is scheduled for this weekend, August 26-28, in Austin, Texas.
Don't miss the Carolina Cowboys inaugural "Cowboy Days" Home Stand September 9-11 at Wake Forest's Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Friends of RCR have the opportunity to save 15% on tickets by entering code RCR15. To purchase tickets, click here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/pbr-professional-bull-riders-tickets/artist/2859854?venueId=369555
Catch Friday’s Action Under the Lights ... The NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway will be televised live Friday, August 26, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Follow Saturday’s Action at Daytona ... The NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, August 27 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.