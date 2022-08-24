Wednesday, Aug 24

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Wednesday, Aug 24 22
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Daytona International Speedway

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Saturday, August 27 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC

 

  • In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned two top fives, seven top-10 finishes and has led 25 laps
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 16 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

 

 

  • Daniel Hemric has three starts and has led one lap at Daytona in the NCS
  • He has led one lap at Daytona in the NCS
  • So far in the 2022 NCS season, Hemric has one top-10 finish and two top-15 finishes, with an average finish of 16.2 across five starts

 

“Heading to Daytona, I am excited to have a fresh start after Watkins Glen. Our guys at Kaulig Racing have been working super hard to prepare our superspeedway cars. I’m also excited to be back in the cup car with Kaulig Racing after a couple really good runs together earlier in the season, including the Daytona 500. Our awesome partner, Cirkul, will be onboard for both races, which is extremely special. Hopefully we can stay clean until the end with our teammates."

 

- Daniel Hemric on Daytona
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has made four starts at Daytona, winning in only his first start in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2019
  • Haley has two top-10s, has an average finish of 10.8 and has led one lap at Daytona
  • He has earned one top five, two top 10s and and nine top-15 finishes in 2022
  • Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season

 

"Daytona has always been a great track for me. It’s super special that Matt and Chris are letting me drive their race car.  I always enjoy that Friday night Xfinity Race. It’s also cool to bring a new sponsor to the sport (DaaBIN Store), and it’s a huge deal for them to be at a big race like Daytona. Having a good team, strategy and spotter are vital. Everything just needs to sync up to be able to pull off a win at Daytona. It's a pretty cool opportunity for Matt to have four shots at getting a trophy. I am excited for it, as well as competing in the race on Saturday night in our No. 31 Celsius Camaro in a race that I have won in the past."

 

- Justin Haley on Daytona

Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola

Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Friday, August 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA

  • Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, 15 top five and 37 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • The team has led 344 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far
  • Allmendinger: 274 laps            
  • Hemric: 53 laps
  • Cassill: 17 Laps
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

  • Landon Cassill has made 10 starts at Daytona in the NXS and has earned one top-five finish
  • Landon Cassill has earned three top five and eight top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • He has led 17 laps so far in the 2022 NXS season

 

 

 

“I am looking forward to getting to Daytona, a place Kaulig Racing is always so strong at. We have such a great superspeedway program here, and now with the addition of Justin (Haley) to our Xfinity Series lineup, I’m super optimistic. If we can get all the Kaulig Chevrolets lined up and there at the end, we will be tough to beat.”

 

- Landon Cassill on Daytona
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

  • Daniel Hemric has earned one top-five, three top 10s and has an average finish of 20.4 at Daytona across eight starts
  • He has led 45 laps at Daytona in the NXS
  • Hemric has earned two top fives, eight top-10 finishes and has led 53 laps in the 2022 NXS season

 
 

Justin Haley, No. 14 DaaBIN Store Chevrolet

 

  • Justin Haley has earned two wins at Daytona in the NXS, the two, most recent Wawa 250 races
  • Haley has earned three top fives, four top-10 finishes and has led 29 laps at Daytona in the NXS
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

 

  • Allmendinger has three top-five finishes at Daytona and an average finish of 12.4 across five starts
  • Allmendinger has led 138 laps at Daytona in the NXS
  • He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons
  • In 2022, Allmendinger has led 274 laps, recorded three wins, 10 top five and 19 top-10 finishes
  • Allmendinger has an average finish of 6.7 in the 2022 NXS season

 

"Daytona is a fun place to go to being so rich with NASCAR history. Anything can happen at these superspeedways, which means we have to execute in every aspect. This is a track Matt Kaulig loves, and that makes us want to win that much more for him. I think we have a great opportunity with my teammate, Justin Haley, coming back to the Xfinity Series after winning this race last year."

 

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Daytona

Kaulig Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Daytona Advance Ford Performance NASCAR: Harrison Burton Embracing Win and You're In Scenario at Daytona »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.