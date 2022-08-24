Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Daytona International Speedway

|
Daniel Hemric, No. 16 Cirkul Camaro ZL1
- Daniel Hemric has three starts and has led one lap at Daytona in the NCS
- So far in the 2022 NCS season, Hemric has one top-10 finish and two top-15 finishes, with an average finish of 16.2 across five starts
“Heading to Daytona, I am excited to have a fresh start after Watkins Glen. Our guys at Kaulig Racing have been working super hard to prepare our superspeedway cars. I’m also excited to be back in the cup car with Kaulig Racing after a couple really good runs together earlier in the season, including the Daytona 500. Our awesome partner, Cirkul, will be onboard for both races, which is extremely special. Hopefully we can stay clean until the end with our teammates."
- Daniel Hemric on Daytona