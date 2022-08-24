Toyota Racing - Weekly Preview - 08.24.22

It is the final race of the regular season for the NASCAR Cup Series as they and the NASCAR Xfinity Series take on Daytona International Speedway, while the ARCA Menards Series competes at the Milwaukee Mile.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Wallace ready to earn first Daytona triumph… Bubba Wallace has been inches from victory in his NASCAR Cup Series career at Daytona. Wallace has three runner-up finishes at the track, including the last two events. Wallace is on a strong run recently as he has six top-15 finishes in the last seven events.

Bell adding to his top-10 tally… Christopher Bell added another strong run to his tally this season with a top-10 finish in Watkins Glen. Bell has now scored top-10 finishes in four of the last six events and has scored 14 this season. His 14 top-10 finishes are second-most this season in the Cup Series, trailing only the points leader.

Double for Gibbs… Ty Gibbs continues to fill-in for Kurt Busch in the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD this weekend as he makes his first superspeedway start in the NASCAR Cup Series, while continuing to run for the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in his No. 54 Toyota GR Supra. Gibbs made his track debut at Daytona in February, where he finished 11th.

Smith coming off strong run… Sammy Smith heads into his first superspeedway start after earning his first career stage win and top-five finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last weekend. Smith got past AJ Allmendinger on a late-stage restart to earn the stage win and went on to finish third. Smith will run at Daytona on Friday before competing in the ARCA Menards Series race at Milwaukee on Sunday.

Two Nemecheks… Sam Hunt Racing will run two Toyota GR Supras in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday. John Hunter Nemechek will return to the No. 26, while his dad, Joe Nemechek, will run the No. 24. It will be the first race the father-son duo will run as teammates since 2019. It is also the first of two consecutive starts for John Hunter in the No. 26 as he will also run for the team in Darlington.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA

Love looking for another win… Jesse Love earned his first win of the season on the Springfield dirt on Sunday in dominating fashion. Love won the pole and led every lap on Sunday to earn his second career ARCA win. He will look for another victory on Sunday as he closes in on the Sioux Chief Showdown championship lead.

TRD PR