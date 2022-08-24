Kyle Busch Beating the Heat at Daytona

Is Daytona still a special racetrack for you? “Daytona is cool – a lot more in February than in the summer just because it is the Daytona 500 versus the August race. For us, you still want to win everywhere you go, every single week. To win at Daytona is always cool. It’s definitely special. It’s the birthplace of NASCAR – the superspeedway aspect of it. I definitely love going there. It’s hot, it’s slick, and you can make the most out of yourself as a driver and what you’ve got in the car. We won there in 2008 and I’m hoping we can get a win with our Interstate Batteries Camry this weekend.” Do you feel the Daytona race runs differently than it used to because it’s now a cutoff race for the playoffs, or is it the same as other Daytona races? “No, it’s still about going all out for anybody who’s top-30 in points. Anybody who’s top-30 in points can win that race. We’ve seen Front Row Motorsports win. We’ve seen Spire win. We’ve seen teams that don’t normally win races be able to score victories in the speedway races, so that just heightens the anxiety level for everybody. We are going to try to be there, too, so would love to get our Interstate Batteries Camry to victory lane this year.” What do you do to prep for the night race at Daytona? “It’s going to be a hot one. Right now, it’s all about getting your fluids back in you throughout the entire week. You’re not going to get them all back in one or two nights. It’s going to take the entirety of a week. You’ll start over again after that race. It’s Daytona. A lot of different planning goes into that.” Since the debut of the NextGen car at this year’s Daytona 500, what has changed since February, if anything, when it comes to the car as you head back there this weekend? “I don’t really anticipate it being much different. I feel that everyone has gotten used to these cars. We did have a lot of tire blowouts early in the year because I think a lot of teams were really aggressive on setups with their left-rear camber and things like that. That has seemed to have gone away, so that’s been good. I think that Daytona race earlier this year, we had a decent car and we had a legitimate shot to race for the win and it was just circumstances at these places, so you just have to be in the running when it comes down to the last few laps.” When you look at guys who have won superspeedway races the last few years, it seems there are those who win more often than not. Why are they winning more at the two superspeedways? “You’ve got to be good, but there’s still a lot of luck involved. You’ve got to be out front. When your cars are fast, you need to do a good job, you know how to lead it, get yourself through traffic, you’ll be out front a lot of the time. So hard to hold those fast cars back, if you will. They do a good job of being able to predict the lines and how they build the inertia and everything behind them.” TSC PR