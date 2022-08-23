Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Daytona Race Advance

The company plans to have about 80 vehicles in its fleet wrapped in the blue, white and green Freeway colors.
“I can’t wait to see one out on the road so we can have some fun,” laughed Suárez who has been with the 35-year-old company for several years. “It would be fun to pull up next to the driver at a traffic light and honk the horn. See if they recognize me!”
Maybe one day each of Freeway’s 525 offices across the country will have cars carry a NASCAR-inspired paint scheme in its parking lot.
Freeway Insurance, a division of Confie, is the largest independent personal lines agency in the U.S. With over one-third of high-risk drivers using non-standard auto insurance to regain independence, Freeway Insurance is the primary brand to assist individuals who have been denied insurance by offering products that can cover them. By breaking down barriers to getting back on the road, Freeway Insurance helps people get back on their feet — and become independent again.