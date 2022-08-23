RACE ADVANCE: Joe Nemechek at Daytona

“If this is to be my last time to race in a NASCAR event, I am looking forward to being a teammate again with my son. I am excited to race for Sam Hunt Racing as it shares many qualities with the foundation that NEMCO Motorsports was built upon. I see Sam Hunt Racing as a very strong team, and the wins and championships are coming soon. Racing with my son again is special, and my expectation is to be on the lead lap in the mix with John Hunter. I’m excited to see what happens. I have enjoyed my NASCAR career and have had some great memories. It is truly special as a dad to be in the same NASCAR races racing with my son. We are father and son for life and teammates once more. Time to race for an opportunity to be 1- 2 at the finish." -- Joe Nemechek, Driver of the No. 24 Fleetwing Toyota GR Supra