Brad Keselowski | Daytona II Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

With the return to a Superspeedway, single-car qualifying is on tap Friday evening as the field will each run one lap for the pole for Saturday’s regular season finale.

Keselowski at Daytona

Keselowski makes his 27 th Cup start at Daytona. He is the winner of the annual summer event just six years ago (2016), and overall has six top-10s and a 22.7 average finish at The World Center of Racing.

Cup start at Daytona. He is the winner of the annual summer event just six years ago (2016), and overall has six top-10s and a 22.7 average finish at The World Center of Racing. Most recently Keselowski finished ninth in the 2022 running of the Daytona 500 after winning his Duel event. He also finished top-10 (10 th ) in the 2020 summer race, and otherwise finished eighth back in the 2012 mid-season event.

) in the 2020 summer race, and otherwise finished eighth back in the 2012 mid-season event. Keselowski has started inside the top-10 at Daytona on 10 occasions, seven of which came in the summer race. Overall he carries an 18.6 average starting position into the weekend.

Keselowski also has 15 Xfinity Series starts at DIS with seven top-10s, and also made three Truck starts.

Matt McCall at Daytona

McCall will be on the box for his 16 th Cup race at Daytona. He has two top-10s there dating back to 2015 with the ninth-place run in this season’s Daytona 500 standing as his best finish.

Cup race at Daytona. He has two top-10s there dating back to 2015 with the ninth-place run in this season’s Daytona 500 standing as his best finish. He and Kurt Busch finished 10 th in the 2019 summer race – his best finish all-time in that event – with a 21.7 overall finish at Daytona.

in the 2019 summer race – his best finish all-time in that event – with a 21.7 overall finish at Daytona. McCall and the No. 1 team qualified eighth for last summer’s race, which is tied for his best qualifying effort among summer races.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Daytona:

“It goes without saying but this race is going to be wild. I told the team that if I can be one of the last 10 cars left on the last restart, we’ll have a shot and that’s about all you can ask for, especially in this type of scenario. We know we have speed and feel really good about our chances, we just need everything to align to make it happen.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski finished 19th last Sunday at Watkins Glen.

On the Car

Keselowski and the No. 6 team will run the iconic Castrol colors this weekend in Daytona. It marks Castrol’s fourth overall appearance on the No. 6 in 2022, and third in the last five races.

